3 reasons the Steelers offensive line is better than last year

When the Pittsburgh Steelers take the field this season, the offensive line will be completely different from last season at every single position. The only returning starter is offensive tackle Chuks Okorafor who moves from the right side to the left.

Call me crazy but I am optimistic that this offensive line will eventually be better than last year’s group in a big way. Here’s why.

The youth movement

Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers offensive line looked old last season. Alejandro Villanueva, David DeCastro and Maurkice Pouncey all showed their age last season and were outplayed by younger guys with more energy. This time around the Steelers are bringing in exceptional youth in Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green and should hold up better over the course of a now 17-game regular season.

The Adrian Klemm effect

Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers offensive line has been on a steady decline since former offensive line coach Mike Munchak left for the Denver Broncos two seasons ago. Munchak was able to maximize the play of guys who didn't have elite talent. Now, Adrian Klemm takes over to coach the offensive line and bring it back to its former glory. The players are buying in and this is a huge first step.

Trust the process, right?

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

It may seem on the surface the Steelers have starting the re-building process a year early with the offensive line but if the coaches are confident in this group of guys with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger coming back for one more year, I am going to give them the benefit of the doubt.

