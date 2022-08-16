3 players to watch in the Saints-Packers joint practice on Aug. 16

Joint practices between the New Orleans Saint and Green Bay Packers kick off at 10:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday, Aug. 16, providing players an opportunity to get a couple days’ work in with unfamiliar opponents after competing against teammates over the last few weeks. These shared practices will get underway across the NFL this week, but Saints fans will be keenly focused on those taking place in Green Bay. Here are three players we’re watching during the first Saints and Packers joint practice:

LT Trevor Penning

The first-round rookie struggled in pass protection in his preseason debut last weekend. But it’s important to keep in perspective that the matchup against the Houston Texans was his first exposure to NFL pass rushers at game speed. Now, he’ll get to match up with several talented pressure players from all levels of the Packers defense. Head coach Dennis Allen has always made it a point to highlight a player’s development over the course of time, not letting splash or disappointing moments define his roster. Penning gets a chance to show his ability to respond to adversity this week in Green Bay.

CB Paulson Adebo

He was the start of Airline Drive and followed it up with a top-notch, limited performance at NRG Stadium, now Adebo takes his talents to Titletown. Saying that the second-year corner has been impressive feels like an understatement. Now, he’ll get to matchup over the course of the week with more talented receivers like rookie Romeo Doubs and second-year wideout Amari Rodgers. Christian Watson too, if healthy. A good group of dynamic field-stretchers with which to compete. With his physical play style, another strong week could put him on the map outside of the state of Louisiana.

WR Michael Thomas

We all knew that we would not see Thomas against the Texans next week and honestly, it’s a stretch that he’ll play a considerable amount of snaps against Green Bay on Friday. So these joint practices become the opportunity to see Thomas line up and take on premier talent at cornerback. His battles with Adebo have been outstanding. Now, he’ll draw the coverage of players like Jaime Alexander and Eric Stokes and other Packers defenders. Those battles should be intense and highly competitive as Thomas gets the chance to show that he’s back and as dominant as ever before.

Story continues

1

1

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire