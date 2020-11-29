3 keys to a Panthers victory vs. Vikings in Week 12

Most experts are expecting the Panthers to lose to the Vikings today in Minneapolis. The oddsmakers are also favoring the home team by a field goal. We think this Vikings team is very beatable though and are expecting an upset victory for Carolina.

Here are three keys to the game that will help.

Offense: Embrace Teddy’s revenge game

All eyes will be on Teddy Bridgewater today as he suits up against his former team. Not only is a revenge game something everybody wants to see, it’s also the right idea to let Bridgewater attack this defense relentlessly. Minnesota is allowing 260.7 passing yards per game. Only seven teams are allowing more this year. They also rank No. 29 in pass rush win rate, which means Bridgewater will have time in the pocket to throw. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady should embrace an aggressive passing gameplan, especially taking time to attack the Vikings’ rookie cornerbacks.

Defense: Stick with what works, stop Dalvin Cook

Last week’s shutout win over the Lions was a breakthrough game for Phil Snow’s young defense. While every game is different, he should continue doing some of the things that worked against the Lions. Namely, more four-man rushes, keeping Jermaine Carter Jr. at middle linebacker over Tahir Whitehead and using Brian Burns in new and creative ways.

As for who they need to stop, this Vikings offense is run through Dalvin Cook, who is on an absolute tear. Over the last four games, Cook has totaled 580 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Especially with wide receiver Adam Thielen expected to be ruled out, Minnesota will be relying on Cook even more than usual. The top priority has to be shutting down Cook and the play-action attack the Vikings like to run once he gets going.

