3 keys to Duquesne’s 71-67 upset of BYU

Brigham Young Cougars guard Spencer Johnson (20) shoots the ball with Duquesne Dukes forward David Dixon (2) on defense during the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Duquesne Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

OMAHA, Neb. — BYU’s 31st appearance in the NCAA Tournament turned out to be a short one.

Underdog Duquesne, a No. 11 seed, took an early nine-point lead before BYU scored and then led almost wire-to-wire to upset the sixth-seeded Cougars 71-67 at CHI Heath Center arena in an NCAA Tournament first-round game.

Jaxson Robinson led BYU with 25 points, while Dae Dae Grant had 19 for the Dukes.

Here are 3 keys to Duquesne’s win:

• BYU got off to a horrible start, just like last week in the Big 12 quarterfinal loss to Texas Tech. Duquesne jumped out to a 9-0 lead and BYU missed its first seven shots before Robinson canned a pair of free throws with 14:52 remaining in the first half.

BYU’s starters didn’t score until Spencer Johnson hit a triple with 9:43 left in the first half.

Robinson hit a 3-pointer a few minutes later to give BYU its first lead, 20-19, but Duquesne finished the half on a 19-10 run to grab a 38-30 lead at the break.

The Dukes carried that momentum into the second half.

• Duquesne’s reputation as a hard-nosed defensive team turned out to be accurate, as the Dukes forced BYU into 12 turnovers that the underdog turned into 19 points. Duquesne came up with seven steals and held BYU to 39% shooting.

• The Cougars could never get their 3-point shooting going like they have throughout most of the season. They were 8 of 24 from beyond the arc, after averaging more than 11 triples per game coming in.

Duquesne was 7 of 18 from 3-point range, which was just enough to hold off BYU’s second-half comeback. The Cougars trailed 46-32 with 16:47 remaining in the second half, then rallied and closed the deficit to 55-54 on Robinson’s 3-pointer with 5:09 remaining.

The Dukes made their last seven free-throw attempts to close it out.