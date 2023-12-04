Here are the 3 biggest needs for Jackson State football in 2024 recruiting class

The landscape of Southwestern Athletic Conference football is vastly different than when Jackson State coach T.C. Taylor took over from Deion Sanders less than a year ago. Today, university presidents and athletic directors are showing they are not patient and will not let a little thing like a contract for an underachieving coach get in the way of winning.

Southern got an early jump on 2024 by firing football coach Eric Dooley on Nov. 14, 11 days ahead of its season finale.

Dooley had two years remaining on a contract that paid him $310,000 according to the Associated Press. He was 12-10, including 9-6 in the SWAC at Southern. Dooley’s overall record is 32-27 after coaching at Prairie View (2018-21).

On Tuesday, Grambling football coach Hue Jackson was terminated from his contract that paid him $400,000 with two years remaining on it, according to the Miami Herald. In two seasons with the Tigers, Jackson went 8-14, including 6-10 in the SWAC.

Texas Southern is not renewing the contract of coach Clarence McKinney, which is set to expire Dec.15, after five years, according to the the school's football website. McKinney was 12-34, including 9-26 in the SWAC, while making $331,500 annually. according to public records.

Taylor knows the importance of his upcoming recruiting class. His first season was hailed a success with a 7-4 record after having to restock an almost empty cupboard. Taylor brought in 60 players after a large chunk of the 2022 team exited shortly after Sanders. But at a program that won SWAC championships in 2021 and 2022, progress is expected, and this could be viewed a make-or-break season for Taylor, who has two years left on a three-year contract.

Here are the three greatest recruiting needs for Jackson State football in 2024.

Offensive line

For Taylor, recruiting starts with the offensive line. He needs to find bigger athletes with long arms like freshman, left tackle Quaveon Davis, who protected the blind side of quarterback JaCobian Morgan.

Taylor must replace two All-SWAC performers on the offensive line in right tackle Deontae Graham and center Evan Henry. Right guard Kirk Ford also is graduating. So are tight ends D. J. Stevens and Hayden Hagler, who were used extensively as blockers on running plays.

The line will return Davis and left guard D’Andre Townes-Blue. Cameron James, Douglas Fowler, Chris Gonzales and Cameron James are returning and could become starters if they do not enter the transfer portal.

Defensive line

Jackson State needs to stop the run, and that means big guys who play fast and with an attitude. The Tigers have enough athletes on the back seven to fly around and make plays, but it needs to be stout up front.

To contend for the SWAC crown, Jackson has to get back to the dominating defense of 2022 when it allowed 13.5 points while limiting opponents to 117.2 yards rushing per game and 3.2 yards per carry. In 2023, those numbers grew to 23.9 points and 148.5 yards rushing per game with an average of 4.6 yards per carry. That cannot happen in 2024.

Depth

After filling those needs on the lines, Jackson State can be picky and fill wants. When Taylor took over, he did not have that luxury. With so many players exiting through the transfer portal, he needed bodies.

Taylor and his coaches proved they can spot talent and develop it. With the physical brand of football Jackson State plays, there was a successful "next man up" approach. If players prepared and stayed ready, they could count on getting an opportunity to play.

Jackson State hit home runs on recruits such as quarterbacks Jason Brown, a Virginia Tech transfer who started the season, and backup JaCobian Morgan, a transfer from Syracuse who ended up starting the last four games.

When running back J.D. Martin went down with a toe injury, Wofford transfer Irv Mulligan took over and became the SWAC's leading rusher until he was injured in Game 6. Freshman Ahmad Miller then got opportunities, rushed for 57 yards in a half against Alabama State and averaged 6.0 yards on 18 carries through the remaining games.

This recruiting class could be the difference between the Tigers playing for the SWAC title and Taylor feeling the heat going into the last season of his contract.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football's three biggest recruiting needs for 2024