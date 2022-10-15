The 3 best moments from 'College GameDay' before Tennessee-Alabama

Lee Corso made his return to the "College GameDay" set.

Peyton Manning and Pat McAfee led the band.

And more people picked Tennessee football (5-0, 2-0) to win than Alabama (6-0, 3-0) in a wild scene in front of Ayres Hall on campus on Saturday.

Here were the top moments from "College GameDay's return to Knoxville:

Peyton Manning leads the band

Manning directed the Pride of the Southland band alongside McAfee, harkening back to when Manning led the band at Legion Field in 1997 after the Vols beat Alabama 38-21.

It was the Vols' third straight win over the Crimson Tide, making Manning the first quarterback in program history to beat Alabama three straight years.

Peyton Manning leading the band in Rocky Top. pic.twitter.com/PW5aiUczQz — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 15, 2022

Lee Corso returns to 'College GameDay,' picks Vols again

Corso returned to the GameDay set after missing two weeks with an undisclosed medical condition, making his last two mascot headgear predictions for the Vols.

Corso's last appearance on the set was for Tennessee-Florida on Sept. 24. He picked UT to beat the Gators, then pulled out the Smokey mascot head gear again Saturday to indicate an upset of Alabama.

"I feel good. I tell you, I had a hell of a scare, boy," Corso said from Tennessee's Croley Nursing Building on campus before the show, in a video posted to Twitter by ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit. "I was real worried because I went in the hospital."

Coach is back and he's picking the Vols to beat Alabama! pic.twitter.com/MWH8bT2uGk — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 15, 2022

"The Great Lee Corso is back with us!" 🧡 pic.twitter.com/bbzel50Cl0 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 15, 2022

Pat McAfee jumps in the Tennessee River

McAfee got a taste of the Vol Navy — the traditional floating tailgate — when he traded his sports coat for orange and white overalls and a bucket hat and backflipped into the Tennessee River.

THE LAST TIME I WAS ON A BOAT ON THIS SHOW...#GameDay pic.twitter.com/0WjdJLTDp1 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 15, 2022

