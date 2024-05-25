2nd annual Sports Awards program set for June 10 at IUK

May 25—The 2023-24 high school sports season is winding down.

We will celebrate Howard County's best from the school year on Monday, June 10, when the Tribune hosts the second annual Sports Awards ceremony at IU Kokomo's Havens Auditorium.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the ceremony starts at 6 p.m. Admission is free and all are invited to attend.

We will name a Player of the Year for each sport and we'll have some additional awards highlighted by overall Athlete of the Year for both boys and girls and Team of the Year for both boys and girls.

Let's take a look at those nominees, which largely were announced earlier in the week.

FALL SPORTS

—Football: Reis Beard, Kokomo; Eli Edwards, Eastern; Matthew McKitrick, Western.

—Volleyball: Abby Hansen, Kokomo; Jenna Odle, Eastern; Lacy Rathbun, Western.

—Boys soccer: Javier Carrera, Kokomo; Matty Polk, Northwestern; Aiden Quillen, Western.

—Girls soccer: Makenna Brooks, Eastern; Morgan Kistler, Northwestern; Bethany Loveless, Northwestern.

—Boys tennis: Miles Bowley, Western; Evan Butcher and James Paden (doubles team), Western; Caleb Taflinger, Kokomo.

—Girls golf: Cora Bartrum, Eastern; Elizabeth Mercer, Western; Berkley Wray, Northwestern.

—Boys cross country: Obi Greene, Eastern; Camden Raab, Western; Aden Yeary, Western.

—Girls cross country: Courtney Adams, Northwestern; Kendall DePoy, Western; Hannah Moore, Northwestern.

WINTER SPORTS

—Boys basketball: Flory Bidunga, Kokomo; Karson Rogers, Kokomo; Preston Sims, Northwestern.

—Girls basketball: Aijia Elliott, Kokomo; Chloe Hunt, Western; Mackenzie York, Western.

—Boys swimming and diving: Avery Berryman, Western; Evan Butcher, Western; Sam Martin, Northwestern.

—Girls swimming and diving: Milla Hawkins, Kokomo; Ava Kantz, Eastern; Aubrey Simmons, Kokomo.

—Boys wrestling: Mitchell Betz, Western; Jalen Sawyer-May, Kokomo; Tanner Tishner, Western.

—Girls wrestling: Chloe Linn, Western; Eva Smith, Eastern; Shaylee Walker, Western.

—Gymnastics: Megan Leavitt, Kokomo; Taylor Schmitt, Northwestern; Karsyn Schoolman, Northwestern.

SPRING SPORTS

—Baseball: James Paden, Western; Corbin Snyder, Eastern; Cole VanNatter, Northwestern.

—Softball: Emillia Andrews, Eastern; Brynley Erb, Western; Chloe Linn, Western.

—Boys track: Andrew Cavazos, Eastern; Rondell Greene, Kokomo; Jeremiah Young, Kokomo.

—Girls track: Hannah Moore, Northwestern; Lacy Rathbun, Western; Ellyse Walden, Western.

—Boys golf: Bryce Barker, Eastern; Callen Szerdy, Western; Hudson Whaley, Northwestern.

—Girls tennis: Anna Grube, Northwestern; Raigan Heflin, Kokomo; Emily Princell, Eastern.

OTHER AWARDS

—Male Scholar Athlete of the Year: Angelo Anders, Taylor; Miles Bowley, Western; Cameron Davis, Northwestern; Blake Robinson, Eastern; Karson Rogers, Kokomo.

—Female Scholar Athlete of the Year: Lauren Bradley, Western; Mia Federspill, Kokomo; Lexi Hale, Northwestern; Jallainah Harris, Taylor; Jenna Odle, Eastern.

—Comeback Athlete of the Year: Autumn Harsh, Western; Ava Kantz, Eastern.

—Coach of the Year for boys sports: Ryan Berryman, Western baseball; John Peckinpaugh, Kokomo basketball; Judson Quinn, Western tennis.

—Coach of the Year for girls sports: Liza Flanary, Eastern volleyball; Sarah Hemmerich, Kokomo tennis; Bart Miller, Western softball.

—Boys Athlete of the Year: Flory Bidunga, Kokomo; Evan Butcher, Western; Chad Washburn, Kokomo.

—Girls Athlete of the Year: Makenna Brooks, Eastern; Lexi Hale, Northwestern; Chloe Linn, Western.

—Boys Team of the Year: Kokomo basketball; Western tennis; Western wrestling.

—Girls Team of the Year: Kokomo tennis; Western softball; Western track.