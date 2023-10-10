26.1 million viewed Cowboys-49ers

For a blowout, Cowboys-49ers still delivered.

Sunday night's game, per NBC, generated an audience of 26.1 million viewers. It's lower than last Sunday's 27 million for Chiefs-Jets, but that was a much closer game.

This week's game was a laugher, a disaster. Non-competitive, in all respects. Not as close as 42-10 would suggest.

It shows that the Cowboys still deliver, even when they're not delivering. And it shows that certain rivalries will always move the needle.

The Cowboys and 49ers will be in prime-time again, soon. Dallas plays the Chargers next Monday night, and San Francisco visits Minnesota the following Monday night.