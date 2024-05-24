ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The 25th annual Delta Dental Pro-Am for Kids Golf Tournament teed off Thursday morning at the Roanoke Country Club. The tournament benefits the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia. Overall, 22 teams played in the tournament Thursday. Over the past 24 years, the Delta Dental Pro-Am for Kids Golf Tournament has raised more than $2.2 million for the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia.

