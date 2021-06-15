247Sports predicts final record for all 14 SEC teams in 2021

No one can predict how a football season will turn out at a 100 percent rate, but it is always good to know what the analysts and experts think of both Auburn and the rest of the SEC going into the fall.

Over at 247Sports, Brad Crawford has gone through all 14 conference teams’ schedules and made his picks for the final record for each one. With four new head coaches heading into the 2021 season including Bryan Harsin at Auburn, it will be intriguing to see how each of these four programs respond while some schools such as LSU and Ole Miss look to rebound from disappointing 2020 campaigns.

Here’s how Crawford has each SEC team finishing the 2021 season.

How many wins would be a successful first season at Auburn for Bryan Harsin?

Vanderbilt

USA TODAY Sports

Overall record: 2-10 SEC record: 0-8

South Carolina

USA TODAY Sports

Overall record: 5-7 SEC record: 2-6

Tennessee

USA TODAY Sports

Overall record: 6-6 SEC record: 2-6

Kentucky

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Overall record: 9-3 SEC record: 5-3

Missouri

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Overall record: 6-6 SEC record: 3-5

Florida

USA TODAY Sports

Overall record: 9-3 SEC record: 5-3

Georgia

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Overall record: 12-1 SEC record: 8-0

Mississippi State

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Overall record: 5-7 SEC record: 2-6

Arkansas

USA TODAY Sports

Overall record: 4-8 SEC record: 2-6

Ole Miss

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Overall record: 8-4 SEC record: 5-3

LSU

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Overall record: 9-3 SEC record: 5-3

Texas A&M

Sam Craft/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Overall record: 10-2 SEC record: 6-2

Alabama

[Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

Overall record: 13-0 SEC record: 8-0

Auburn

USA TODAY Sports

Overall record: 6-6 SEC record: 3-5 What 247Sports says: It's hard to get a read on the Tigers and how they're going to look under Bryan Harsin. Quarterback Bo Nix needs to have his best season for Auburn to be a factor in the SEC West race. In this scenario, expect the losses to come to Penn State, LSU, Georgia, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Alabama. The Arkansas outcome may determine Auburn's postseason fate.

