247Sports Analyst Backpedals on Dismissing Notre Dame

Beep, beep, beep.

That noise you hear isn’t a dump truck at a nearby construction site but instead Brandon Marcello of 247Sports backing up his recent thoughts of Notre Dame football in 2024.

In case you missed it, Marcello released his summer rankings of college football’s top 30 teams on Wednesday and Notre Dame wasn’t on the list. He tried to justify that but his reasons for Notre Dame not being there could very easily have applied to seemingly half the teams he did rank.

Marcello released a short video on Thursday further discussing the Notre Dame matter. It’s posted below but to paraphrase it for you, he pretty much says that Notre Dame could very easily win 10 games (which would give them a great chance to be in the College Football Playoff) and that his preseason rankings will change (where he’ll get a chance to make up for leaving Notre Dame off this list).

Notre Dame is gonna win at least 10 games this fall once Riley Leonard is healthy and gets to work full speed with his new OC and receivers. pic.twitter.com/DLwsYJex1g — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) May 9, 2024

As the world turns or as the “way too early college football rankings chatter turns”?

You be the judge as I’ll be busy counting down days until late August.

