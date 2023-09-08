23XI Racing No. 23 team penalized in Kansas pre-race inspection

NASCAR officials penalized the 23XI Racing No. 23 Toyota team Friday after the car failed NASCAR Cup Series pre-race inspection twice at Kansas Speedway.

RELATED: Weekend schedule | What to Watch: Kansas

Zachary Marquardt, car chief for the No. 23 team and driver Bubba Wallace, was ejected for the remainder of the race weekend. The team will also forfeit pit-stall selection for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 (3 p.m. ET, USA, MRN, SiriusXM, NBC Sports App), the second of 10 races in the Cup Series Playoffs.

Wallace is the defending race winner for Sunday’s 400-miler. He is also ranked 13th in the 16-driver postseason grid, just one point below the provisional elimination line with two races (at Kansas and Bristol) before the field is trimmed.

Toyota teams have won three consecutive races, and six of the last eight at the 1.5-mile Kansas track.