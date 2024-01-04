All-22 film room: The good, bad and ugly from Alabama's final play in loss to Michigan

Alabama football's 's 27-20 overtime loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl on Monday night ended with a confounding play that appeared doomed from the start, as the Crimson Tide attempted to tie the game on a fourth-and-goal from the Michigan 3-yard line. Below is a look at the All-22 video from the play, which highlights the blocks that went right and wrong up front, as well as a wide-angle look at the screen option to RB Roydell Williams.

