2027 NBA All-Star Game will be in Phoenix, NBA announces

On Thursday, the NBA announced that Phoenix will host the 2027 NBA All-Star Game at the Footprint Center. (AP Photo/Matt York)

The 76th NBA All-Star Game will be in Phoenix from Feb. 19-21, 2027, the NBA announced on Thursday.

A year after Mat Ishbia became the majority owner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, he will help oversee a pair of All-Star Weekends. The WNBA previously announced that the Footprint Center would play host to the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game.

"Our NBA All-Star festivities in 2027 will showcase Phoenix’s love of everything basketball,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “And we couldn’t be more excited to work with Mat Ishbia and the entire Suns organization for what promises to be an unforgettable celebration of our sport.”

This will mark the fourth time — 1975, 2005, and 2009 — that Phoenix is hosting NBA All-Star weekend.

In 2025, the All-Star Game will be in San Francisco at the Chase Center, and the following year, All-Star weekend will move to Inglewood, Calif., and the Los Angeles Clippers' new venue, the Intuit Dome, will play host.

The NBA Rising Stars game will be played on Feb. 19, 2027 and kick the festivities off. On Feb. 20, the NBA's Skills Challenge, 3-Point challenge and Slam Dunk contest will take place. And the weekend will conclude on Feb. 21 with the NBA All-Star Game.