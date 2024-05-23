2026 Pennsylvania QB Semaj Beals earns Nebraska offer

Three-star quarterback Semaj Beals has earned an offer from the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the Pennsylvania native announced on X on Wednesday.

Beals already has offers from Alabama, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Texas, USC, and West Virginia.

Beals picked up his offer after a conversation with assistant coach Evan Cooper, the Huskers’ secondary and defensive pass game coordinator, as well as running backs coach EJ Barthel.

While the Huskers currently do not host any commitments in their 2026 recruiting class, they do hold eight commitments in their 2025 recruiting class.

The Huskers, starting next weekend, will begin a busy next stretch of weeks, hosting many of their top targets on campus for official visits.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire