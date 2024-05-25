2025 in-state safety prospect includes Vols in top four

2025 safety prospect CJ Jimcoily announced his top four schools on Friday.

Tennessee, Alabama, LSU and Stanford are Jimcoily’s top four schools.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound four-star safety prospect is from Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jimcoily ranks as the No. 363 prospect in the class of 2025. He also ranks as the No. 32 safety prospect and No. 12 player in Tennessee, according to 247Sports.

Jimcoily will officially visit Tennessee on June 7. He will also officially visit Stanford on May 31, LSU on June 14 and Alabama on June 21.

Tennessee offered Jimcoily a scholarship on May 11, 2022.

The Vols have 10 commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, cornerback Tyler Redmond, safety Sidney Walton, wide receiver Radarious Jackson and offensive lineman Antoni Kade Ogumoro.

✨TOP 4 ✨

LSU @LSUfootball

STANFORD @StanfordFball

ALABAMA @AlabamaFTBL

TENNESSEE @Vol_Football @LAmustangFB “You never know how things are going to work out. But if you keep an open mind and an open heart, I promise you will find your own destiny someday.” pic.twitter.com/dnx8n8OQjt — CJ Jimcoily (@CJ_Jimcoily) May 24, 2024

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire