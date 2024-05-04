2025 running back schedules Tennessee visit

2025 running back prospect Todd Robinson will officially visit Tennessee.

Robinson will officially visit Tennessee on June 21. He will also officially visit Alabama on May 31 and Georgia on June 7.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound three-star running back is from Valdosta High School in Valdosta, Georgia.

Robinson ranks as the No. 448 overall player in the class of 2025. He also ranks as the No. 38 running back and No. 51 player in Georgia.

The Vols have nine commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, cornerback Tyler Redmond, safety Sidney Walton and wide receiver Radarious Jackson.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire