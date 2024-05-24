2025 four-star linebacker Ty Jackson offered by USC

Four-star linebacker Ty Jackson announced his top 10 schools back in March, but was recently offered by the USC Trojans this week in another recruiting development.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound linebacker is from Seminole Ridge High School in Loxahatchee (Florida). Jackson’s top schools are Syracuse, Texas A&M, Florida State, Penn State, Miami, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Florida.

Jackson is the No. 16 overall prospect and No. 1 linebacker in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 2 player in Florida, according to the On3.

Over the past three seasons, Jackson has dominated with 378 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, six sacks, five forced fumbles, and four interceptions. Jackson also caught 15 passes for 257 yards and five touchdowns at tight end on offense.

Jackson was also recently named to the 247Sports All-Combine Team earlier this year at the national combine, running the second-fastest short shuttle at the event and the second-best broad jump.

There is no clear favorite to land the 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker as of today, but Florida State and Georgia have been the most active schools so far. Let’s see if the Trojans can make their way into Jackson’s top list this fall, when he is expected to commit or at least narrow down his schools once more.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire