2025 5-star safety out of Galveston (TX) is predicted to land with Texas A&M

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko and his staff are on the verge of landing one of the premier athletes in the 2025 recruiting cycle, as five-star safety Jonah Williams has received an official prediction from On3 recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong to choose the Aggies in the coming months, weeks, or even days.

Late last month, Williams released his Top 7 program list, as Oklahoma, LSU, Oregon, USC, Ohio State, and the Texas Longhorns joined Texas A&M as the finalists to compete for his talents.

At an impressive 6-3 and 203 pounds, Williams' size and versatility are comparable to those of New York Giants safety linebacker Isaiah Simmons. But on the field, he truly shines, demonstrating his productivity and potential. During his junior season in 2023, he played wide receiver on offense and safety/linebacker on defense, showcasing his duel-threat ability.

During that season, he recorded 474 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, 58 tackles, four interceptions (three returned for touchdowns), four tackles for loss, and four punt return touchdowns on special teams. Yes, he can do it all.

Williams would be the highest-rated prospect in the Aggies' 2025 recruiting class with nine current commitments.

