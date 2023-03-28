2025 4-Star CB Shamar Arnoux places Texas A&M in his Top 8 program list

Cameron Ohnysty
The state of Georgia has become a prime recruiting ground for Texas A&M as of late, already signing 4-star wide receiver and Alpharetta, Georgia native Debron Gatling in the 2024 class, all while fellow Georgia native and 2024 4-star quarterback Air Noland placed the Aggies among his final 6 schools last Saturday, and visited College Station on March 27th.

Looking ahead to the 2025 recruiting cycle, the Aggies offered 4-star cornerback Shamar Arnoux on Tuesday, March 28th, and just like that, landed in his Top 8 program list the same day, listed among the likes of Arkansas, Auburn, Michigan, Tennessee, Florida State, Ole Miss, and LSU.

Arnoux is entering his junior season at Milton High School in Alpharetta, Georgia, and is a teammate of Debron Gatling, so it’s no surprise that Texas A&M is at least on his radar. However, this list may not be in its preliminary stages, as Arnoux has told multiple sources that a decision will be “coming soon” after releasing his list.

During his 2022 sophomore season at Milton, Arnoux recorded 26 tackles and 4 pass breakups while mostly playing on the boundary, but has the size (6-1, 175 lbs) and speed to move in the slot when needed.

