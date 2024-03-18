2024 WNIT basketball tournament schedule, scores, dates and times

The WNIT announced the 48 teams that will be competing in the 2024 version of the tournament.

With the introduction of the NCAA-run WBIT, the field shrank from 64 teams to 48, with 16 teams earning byes in the first round while the other 32 duke it out. The bracket and first-round matchups will be announced on Monday, March 18.

The first round of the annual women's basketball postseason event will start Wednesday, March 20, and the championship game is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET, Saturday April 6, on CBS Sports Network.

Here are the teams that have been selected:

2024 WNIT tournament field

Colgate

Grambling

Le Moyne

Monmouth

Niagara

Northern Arizona

South Carolina Upstate

Southern Indiana

Stetson

Albany

UNC Greensboro

Boise State

Bowling Green

Buffalo

Butler

Central Arkansas

Charleston

Cincinnati

Duquesne

Eastern Kentucky

Florida International

Illinois State

Louisiana-Monroe

Minnesota

Montana

Murray State

North Carolina A&T

North Dakota State

Northern Coloado

Northern Iowa

Old Dominion

Oral Roberts

Pacific

Providence

Purdue

Purdue Fort Wayne

Saint Louis

South Dakota

Southern Miss

Stephen F. Austin

Troy

UAB

UC Riverside

UI-Chicago

UT San Antonio

Vermont

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Maxwell Donaldson covers high school sports and Jacksonville State athletics for the Gadsden Times. Find him on Twitter/X @_Max_Donaldson and contact him at MDonaldson@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: WNIT bracket 2024: Women's basketball tournament schedule, scores