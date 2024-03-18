2024 WNIT basketball tournament schedule, scores, dates and times
The WNIT announced the 48 teams that will be competing in the 2024 version of the tournament.
With the introduction of the NCAA-run WBIT, the field shrank from 64 teams to 48, with 16 teams earning byes in the first round while the other 32 duke it out. The bracket and first-round matchups will be announced on Monday, March 18.
The first round of the annual women's basketball postseason event will start Wednesday, March 20, and the championship game is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET, Saturday April 6, on CBS Sports Network.
Here are the teams that have been selected:
2024 WNIT tournament field
Colgate
Grambling
Le Moyne
Monmouth
Niagara
Northern Arizona
South Carolina Upstate
Southern Indiana
Stetson
Albany
UNC Greensboro
Boise State
Bowling Green
Buffalo
Butler
Central Arkansas
Charleston
Cincinnati
Duquesne
Eastern Kentucky
Florida International
Illinois State
Louisiana-Monroe
Montana
Murray State
North Carolina A&T
North Dakota State
Northern Coloado
Northern Iowa
Old Dominion
Oral Roberts
Pacific
Providence
Purdue
Purdue Fort Wayne
Saint Louis
South Dakota
Southern Miss
Stephen F. Austin
Troy
UAB
UC Riverside
UI-Chicago
UT San Antonio
Vermont
Wisconsin
Wyoming
Maxwell Donaldson covers high school sports and Jacksonville State athletics for the Gadsden Times. Find him on Twitter/X @_Max_Donaldson and contact him at MDonaldson@gannett.com.
This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: WNIT bracket 2024: Women's basketball tournament schedule, scores