Advertisement

2024 WNBA season odds: Caitlin Clark prop bets, predictions

NBC Sports Bay Area

The excitement is buzzing for the 2024 WNBA season. Can Caitlin Clark translate her college game to the WNBA? Sportsbooks are giving plenty of options to bet on her performance this season. We examine a few with Drew Dinsick of "Bet the EDGE" podcast.

2024 WNBA season odds: Caitlin Clark prop bets, predictions originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area