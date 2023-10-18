2024 UCI MTB World Cup calendar revealed – six brand new venues and 10 countries on the series

Loic Bruni on his way to his third overall World Cup series title in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada.

The UCI and Warner Bros. Discovery have announced the full calendar for the 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Series which features fifteen race weekends around the world. Six brand new venues have been added to the line-up, and the best cross-country mountain bike racers, downhill and enduro bike riders will collectively visit ten countries across Europe, North and South America.

The season kicks off with cross-country featuring back-to-back race weekends in Brazil, with the new venues in Mairiporã and Araxá, Minas Gerais, making their UCI World Cup debut. The other new venues will be Bielsko-Biala in Poland, Crans-Montana and Aletsch Arena, Bellwald, both in the Valais region of Switzerland and Mt Van Hoevenberg, Lake Placid in the USA. Like last year all formats of racing will have both standalone and combined events.

Haute-Savoie in France made history in 2023 becoming the first venue to host all the major mountain bike formats for the first time in the history of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup. It will be one of the highlights of the calendar in 2024, seen as the flagship event that attracted over 100,000 spectators last year. Fort William, the legendary downhill venue will also be back, with spectators making the pilgrimage to the stunning Scottish Highlands once again.

2024 MTB World Cup Series calendar

12-14 April: Mairiporà, Brazil, Cross-country

19-21 April: Araxà, Brazil, Cross-country

3-5 May: Fort William, Scotland, Downhill

10-12 May: Finale Outdoor Region, Italy, Enduro

17-19 May: Bielsko, Poland, Downhill, Enduro

24-26 May: Nové Mesto, Czech Republic, Cross-country

7-9 June: Leogang, Austria, Downhill, Enduro

14-16 Jun: Val di Sole, Italy, Cross-country, Downhill

21-23 Jun: Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Cross-country

28 Jun-7 Jul: Hauta-Savoie, France, Cross-country, Downhill, Enduro

12-14 Jul: Bellwald, Switzerland, Enduro

6-8 Sep: Loudenvielle, France, Downhill, Enduro

27-29 Sep: Lake Placid, USA, Cross-country

4-6 Oct: Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada, Cross-country, Downhill

The dust has just settled on an incredible 2023 calendar that has seen exciting finales in the Women's and Men's XCC and XCO events in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada. With both Dutch rider Puck Pieterse and Germany’s Luca Schwarzbauer clinching the overall elite UCI World Cup Short-Track titles in the final race.

On a soft and slick course, it was Puck Pieterse who secured the Women's XCO overall to add to her XCC title, and the GOAT Nino Schurter who done enough on the day to claim his ninth overall UCI Mountain Bike XCO World Cup series. The win in the final race went to the newly crowned UCI World Champion Tom Pidcock making it his second Olympic cross-country World Cup win of the season. The Yorkshireman is sure to be in the mix once again in 2024.

The best downhill mountain bike racers battled it out over a tough season and it was the French legend Loic Bruni who claimed his third overall World Cup series title, and Valentina Höll took the Women's overall UCI Downhill World Cup title.

Bruni will be looking over his shoulder in 2024 as the last man down the hill in Mont-Sainte-Anne - Jackson Goldstone laid down an incredible run and took the win, much to the delight of the passionate home fans. The teenage downhill sensation is sure to be charging for the overall title when the 2024 season begins.

David Lappartient, President of the UCI, said, "With its innovative new format bringing together all the major formats in the discipline, the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup was a huge success in 2023, with, for the first time, a round hosting all the specialities on the series programme. There will be something new next year too, with new venues being included in this flagship mountain bike series, not only in Europe but also in North and South America. This testifies to the popularity of the sport, which the International Olympic Committee has just confirmed will be on the programme for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. Mountain biking continues to develop internationally, and the UCI World Cup is undoubtedly a key element in this progress."

The 2024 calendar marks the second year in a ground-breaking eight-year partnership between the UCI and Warner Bros. Discovery which sees WBD take on the broadcast, promotion and organization of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup. The full calendar of the 2023 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup dates can be seen above with full details also available at UCImtbworldseries.com.