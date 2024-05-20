2024 PSFCA Big 33 schedule announced

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association (PSFCA) released the schedule for the upcoming Big 33 Football Classic.

The 67th Big 33 Football Classic will be played on May 26 at Cumberland Valley High School at 7 p.m., but there are other events throughout the week.

On Thursday, May 23 Pennsylvania and Maryland players will be dropped off by their host families for the first open practices. From 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Maryland players will practice at Chapman Field and Pennsylvania players will practice on the Practice Field.

The fields will switch for the next practice, also open to the public, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

On Friday, May 24, open practices will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. 2024 Big 33 honorary chair Reggie White will attend the 2-4 p.m. practice.

On Saturday, May 25, from 1:30-3 p.m., there will be a pep rally featuring the Pennsylvania and Maryland players, coaches, cheerleaders, and buddies at The Dome at Cumberland Valley High School Gym. Miss Pennsylvania Miranda Moore, White, and former NFL/Eagles player Jon Ritchie will be present.

At 2:30 p.m. the inaugural PSFCA Girls Flag Tournament will begin at Eagle Valley Middle School. Another round of games will begin at 3:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Valley Performing Arts Center the Big 33 Recognition Ceremony will take place.

Finally, on Sunday, May 26 the big game will be played.

First, the third installment of the PSFCA Big 33 Girls Flag Tournament games will take place at 1:30 p.m. at Eagle View Middle School. The Championship game will be at 3 p.m. at Chapman Field.

The Big 33/Community Fan Fest will be from 3-6 p.m. on the Practice Field outside Chapman Field. The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will begin at 4 p.m.

The gates for the 67th Big 33 Football Classic will open at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Kickoff is slated for 7:08 p.m.

The complete schedule is as follows:

Thursday, May 23:

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Practice open to the public (Chapman Field)

1-3 p.m.: Practice open to the public

Friday, May 24:

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Practice open to the public (Chapman Field)

2-4 p.m.: Practice open to public (2024 Big 33 Hon. Chair Reggie White to attend)

Saturday, May 25:

1:30-3 p.m.: Pep rally (Special Guests: Miss PA Miranda Moore, Big 33 Hon. Chair Reggie White, Jon Ritchie, Former NFL player Eagles Player) (The Dome at Cumberland Valley High School Gym)

2:30 p.m. – PSFCA Big 33 Girls Flag Tournament Game 1 at Eagle View Middle School

3:30 p.m. – PSFCA Big 33 Girls Flag Tournament Game 2 at EVMS

7 p.m. – Big 33 Recognition Ceremony at Cumberland Valley Performing Arts Center

Sunday, May 26 (Game Day):

1:30 p.m.: PSFCA Big 33 Girls Flag Tournament Game 3 at EVMS

3 p.m.: PSFCA Big 33 Girls Flag Championship Game at Chapman Field

3-6 p.m.: Big 33/Community Fan Fest outside Chapman Field on Practice Field

4 p.m.: Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at CVHS

5:30 p.m.: Gates open for Big 33 Football Classic game

7:08 p.m.: Kickoff

