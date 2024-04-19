2024 PFL 3 weigh-in results: Welterweights, featherweights set in Chicago

The PFL regular season continues Friday with PFL 2024, Week 3, and all fights are now locked in after the official weigh-ins.

The event, which takes place at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, features light heavyweights and lightweights in their first fights of the season.

In the main event, former Bellator welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov (27-4) makes his transition to the PFL against the unbeaten Magomed Umalatov (14-0). At featherweight, 2022 $1 million season winner Brendan Loughnane (27-5) missed the playoffs in 2023, but he’ll be looking for redemption when he takes on Bellator transfer Pedro Carvalho (13-8).

Only Laureano Staropoli (13-5) missed weight for his welterweight bout against Murad Ramazanov (11-0), and he missed badly. He’ll automatically lose a point in the standings as a penalty.

The 2024 PFL 3 weigh-in results included:

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 9:30 p.m. ET)

Andrey Koreshkov (170.6) vs. Magomed Umalatov (170.3)

Brendan Loughnane (145.8) vs. Pedro Carvalho (145.6)

Logan Storley (170.6) vs. Shamil Musaev (170.8)

Gabriel Braga (145.4) vs. Justin Gonzales (145.4)

Goiti Yamauchi (170.8) vs. Neiman Gracie (170.2)

Bubba Jenkins (145.8) vs. Kai Kamaka (145.8)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Adam Borics (145.8) vs. Enrique Barzola (145.8)

Timur Khizriev (146) vs. Brett Johns (145.6)

Laureano Staropoli (175.25)* vs. Murad Ramazanov (170.8)

Don Madge (169.4) vs. Brennan Ward (170.6)

Tyler Diamond (146) vs. Otto Rodrigues (145.25)

Romain Debienne (170.4) vs. Thad Jean (170.8)

*Staropoli missed weight and automatically will lose a point in the standings.

