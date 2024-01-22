2024 NFL mock draft roundup: Should Patriots take Jayden Daniels or top WR? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2024 NFL Draft could start to get interesting when the New England Patriots are on the clock with the No. 3 overall pick.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams and UNC quarterback Drake Maye are projected to be the No. 1 and No. 2 picks, respectively. So when the Patriots are up, do they draft the third upper-tier QB prospect in this class, LSU's Jayden Daniels, or take one of the top wide receivers in this class?

So far, based on recent mock drafts, most experts project the Patriots taking Daniels.

And it makes sense, right? Bad quarterback play was a major problem for the Patriots this past season. Neither Mac Jones nor Bailey Zappe played well enough to deserve the starting job in 2024. New England's offense ranked 28th in passing yards per game, 22nd in completion percentage, 27th in touchdown passes and 30th in QB rating. Jones and Zappe also combined to throw 21 interceptions, which was the second-highest total for any team.

Fixing this position should be the top priority for the Patriots in the offseason, whether it happens in free agency or the draft.

Daniels is an exciting prospect with his ability to be an accurate passer and escape the pocket and pick up huge chunks of yards running the football. He completed 72.2 percent of his pass attempts for 3,812 yards with 40 touchdowns and four interceptions, while also tallying 1,134 yards (8.4 per carry) and 10 touchdowns on the ground in 12 games for LSU this season.

🔊 Next Pats: Why Jayden Daniels should be the third QB taken in the 2024 NFL Draft | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

If the Patriots don't take Daniels, the most logical pick -- assuming they don't trade down -- would be Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. He's one of the most impressive wideout prospects to enter the draft in years.

He finished his Buckeyes career with back-to-back seasons of at least 65 receptions, 1200 yards and 14 touchdowns. Harrison has speed, he's a great route runner and his size (6-foot-4, 205 pounds) allows him to overpower opposing defensive backs. He's a tremendous talent, but how much impact can he make if Jones or Zappe are throwing him the ball next season?

Which players should the Patriots target with their highest draft pick since 1994? Here's a roundup of predictions from recent expert mock drafts.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Bucky Brooks, NFL Network: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Luke Easterling, Sports Illustrated: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Tankathon: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Drake Maye, QB, UNC

Drafttek: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Connor Livesay, The 33rd Team: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU