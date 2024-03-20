2024 NFL free agency grades: Which teams aced their moves, and which ones bombed?

The NFL’s 2024 league year is now officially one week old, free agents able to join different teams and trades eligible for execution since the (foot)ball dropped on March 13.

Veteran movement will continue at a reduced pace in the weeks and months ahead, most of the prominent players have charted their paths moving forward … others likely to wait and see how the NFL draft unfolds before choosing their next destination (and workouts that await). And while all 32 clubs will still be significantly reshaped when the rookies are distributed next month, this is a good time to bust out the report cards to grade how each of them fared at the free agency/trade market, i.e. offseason mid-terms. (Teams listed alphabetically):

Arizona Cardinals: B

The most notable moves were the arrivals of RT Jonah Williams (2 years, $30 million), DTs Justin Jones (3 years, $31.2 million) and Bilal Nichols (3 years, $21 million) and CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (3 years, $25.5 million) plus departures of WR Hollywood Brown to Kansas City and LT D.J. Humphries (released). The trade of WR Rondale Moore to Atlanta for QB Desmond Ridder allowed GM Monti Ossenfort to offload an underachieving player while stabilizing the backup situation behind Kyler Murray.

Overall, necessary if not overly costly or sexy moves – and those could come in the draft, when Ossenfort has six selections in the top 90, including two first-rounders. But this team is operating like it’s still at least a year away from contention, which it almost certainly is.

Atlanta Falcons: A

Maybe they watched Netflix’s “Quarterback” last summer and fell in love with Kirk Cousins – the documentary also featured former Falcons QB Marcus Mariota – but GM Terry Fontenot and new coach Raheem Morris got their guy and addressed this franchise’s most pressing issue … with the help of a four-year, $180 million contract. Cousins, who will be 36 by Week 1, still has to get his surgically repaired Achilles right but, otherwise, almost no excuses left for this club – especially when it comes to vying for the NFC South throne.

And that’s largely because Fontenot made some other consequential moves, getting field-stretching WR Darnell Mooney at great cost (3 years, $39 million) and trading former QB1 Ridder for Moore, who may only need a change of scenery to realize more of his explosive potential. Might be nice to have unsigned DL Calais Campbell back, and former WR Calvin Ridley’s move to Tennessee (rather than remaining with the Jags ahead of official free agency) cost Fontenot a second-round pick as a condition of the 2022 trade with Jacksonville … but those are nitpicks, especially since Ridley still returned a third-rounder.

Baltimore Ravens: B

Hard not to be enamored of the retention of breakout DT Justin Madubuike (4 years, $98 million) and arrival of RB Derrick Henry (2 years, $16 million) given the schematic pickle he and two-time MVP Lamar Jackson will put defenses into … and the team’s limited cap space at the start of free agency. LB Patrick Queen, S Geno Stone, KR/WR Devin Duvernay and RBs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins should be survivable losses, and unsigned veterans like DE Jadeveon Clowney and WR Odell Beckham Jr. seemed like aging luxuries. But hard not to be concerned about an offensive line that lost three starters given the imperative to protect Jackson and recalibrate this attack with Henry. Still, good year to obtain blocking reinforcements in the draft.

Buffalo Bills: B

A team that had major salary cap issues to work through is going to look different – perhaps better depending how new pieces fall into place. GM Brandon Beane paid less for a fundamentally different receiver in Curtis Samuel (3 years, $24 million) rather than hold onto Gabe Davis. The team reinvested heavily in LT Dion Dawkins and slot CB Taron Johnson, while D-lineman A.J. Epenesa and DaQuan Jones also stuck around. But a lot of depth is out the door, not to mention major leadership provided by C Mitch Morse, CB Tre’Davious White and the longtime safety combo of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. Maybe the window is closing, or maybe Beane and HC Sean McDermott made some necessary adjustments for a team that’s ruled the AFC East but hasn’t been able to do a whole lot beyond that.

Carolina Panthers: D+

They probably overspent for Gs Robert Hunt (5 years, $100 million) and Damien Lewis (4 years, $53 million), but it’s defensible given the mandate to safeguard QB Bryce Young in Year 2. DL A’Shawn Robinson (3 years, $22.5 million), LB Josey Jewell (3 years, $18.8 million) and OLB D.J. Wonnum (2 years, $12.5 million) join the defense, Wonnum perhaps a crafty addition coming off an eight-sack season in Minnesota. Trading CB Donte Jackson to Pittsburgh for WR Diontae Johnson could be a win-win swap.

Yet it feels like those moves are overshadowed by the loss of kinetic LB Frankie Luvu and, certainly, OLB Brian Burns. Initially franchised, Burns (46 career sacks), 25, was portrayed as a cornerstone in Charlotte. If the organization decided a trade was mutually beneficial, then fine. But with the compensation essentially just a second- and fifth-round pick, far less than the Panthers were purportedly offered by the Rams just two years ago, this deal really seemed to mostly benefit Burns and the Giants, who also extended him. Why not simply keep him on the tag and/or trade him later? After all, the Giants got the same value for DL Leonard Williams at the trade deadline last year.

Chicago Bears: A-

If all you knew was that they’d fetched a conditional sixth-rounder for QB Justin Fields – and he apparently had something to do with that – you’d assume March had been a disastrous month.

Hardly.

GM Ryan Poles had already extended CB Jaylon Johnson (4 years, $76 million), added RB D’Andre Swift (3 years, $24 million), TE Gerald Everett (2 years, $12 million) and S Kevin Byard (2 years, $15 million) to reasonable contracts, all before obtaining Pro Bowl slot WR Keenan Allen for a Round 4 pick.

The future is uncertain for Fields, but his replacement can eagerly anticipate a situation completely foreign to the one Fields walked into under the previous regime three years ago.

Cincinnati Bengals: C-

Feels like a series of mostly lateral moves, OT Trent Brown replacing Jonah Williams, RB Zack Moss (2 years, $8 million) replacing Joe Mixon, DT Sheldon Rankins (2 years, $24.5 million) replacing D.J. Reader. The new safety couplet of Geno Stone and Vonn Bell is nice, but the unresolved situation around franchised WR Tee Higgins … not so much.

Cleveland Browns: B-

On paper, they had a pair of nice wins, acquiring and extending WR Jerry Jeudy (3 years, up to $58 million) for a pair of Day 3 draft picks and re-signing DE Za’Darius Smith for two years and $23 million. The Browns swapped out less notable players at other positions, though their Deshaun Watson insurance plan seems diminished after saying goodbye to 2023 Comeback Player of the Year Joe Flacco in lieu of Jameis Winston. Be interesting to see how a wild-card entry largely runs it back with Watson and RB Nick Chubb.

Dallas Cowboys: I

Yes, that’s “I” for incomplete. Blame the front office, blame the quarterback, blame all parties, but until Dak Prescott’s contract is extended beyond the 2024 campaign, “America’s Team” is effectively stuck from other significant business, which also includes a new deal for All-Pro WR CeeDee Lamb and maybe even LB Micah Parsons.

While the volume of the exodus feels biblical – DE Dorance Armstrong, C Tyler Biadasz, DE Dante Fowler Jr., CB Noah Igbinoghene (all four following former DC Dan Quinn to Washington), DT Neville Gallimore, LT Tyron Smith, RB Tony Pollard and WR Michael Gallup – a team that’s drafted as well as Dallas has recently should be able to largely compensate … and maybe more if the gridlock with Prescott resolves.

Denver Broncos: B

It isn’t fun but, in the long run, also decidedly better to take your lumps now as it pertains to the expensive release of QB Russell Wilson, popular FS Justin Simmons and trade of Jeudy rather than prolong the misery for all parties. Necessary cap and/or organizational medicine. See ya in 2025.

Detroit Lions: B+

Adding DT D.J. Reader (2 years, $22 million), DE Marcus Davenport (1 year, $6.5 million) and G Kevin Zeitler and re-signing G Graham Glasgow is collectively a virtual wash compared to what re-signing G Jonah Jackson (3 years, $51 million), who left for the Rams, would have been. Throw in the trade for CB Carlton Davis III, and it’s been a fairly quiet but seemingly fruitful few weeks for the NFC North champs.

Green Bay Packers: A-

A team that rarely makes a ripple in free agency made a pair of splashes by signing RB Josh Jacobs (4 years, $48 million) and SS Xavier McKinney (4 years, $67 million), perhaps the best available players at their respective positions. Re-signing KR/CB Keisean Nixon (3 years, $18 million) was a slick, underrated transaction. It was time to part with LT David Bakhtiari and RB Aaron Jones, given the arrival of Jacobs, and wise to allow other bidders overpay for S Darnell Savage and G Jon Runyan Jr.

(Likely) next up? A megadeal for QB Jordan Love.

Houston Texans: B-

Quite a bit of churn for the AFC South champs. The highlights? In: DE Danielle Hunter (2 years, $49 million); out: popular DE Jonathan Greenard. In: LB Azeez Al-Shaair (3 years, $34 million); out: LB Blake Cashman. In: DL Denico Autry (2 years, $20 million); out: DL Sheldon Rankins. In: RB Joe Mixon via trade; out: RB Devin Singletary. The new three-year contracts for TE Dalton Schultz ($36 million) and K Ka’imi Fairbairn ($15.9 million) almost get lost in the shuffle. And then there was GM Nick Caserio’s trade of his final Round 1 selection from the Deshaun Watson deal essentially for a pair of second-rounders.

Overall? TBD, though kinda feels like a lot of money was spent for what might only be incremental gains.

Indianapolis Colts: B

Congrats to GM Chris Ballard for finally utilizing the franchise tag, retaining and ultimately paying (3 years, $70 million) WR Michael Pittman Jr. Otherwise? Kind of a standard Indy offseason, Ballard basically prioritizing his own by extending LB Zaire Franklin (3 years, $31.3 million) and re-upping DT Grover Stewart (3 years, $39 million), nickel Kenny Moore II (3 years, $30 million) and DE Tyquan Lewis (2 years, $12 million). Unsurprisingly, Pro Bowl QB2 Gardner Minshew II is headed elsewhere (Las Vegas), replaced by Flacco … whose game doesn’t exactly mirror starter Anthony Richardson’s.

Jacksonville Jaguars: D+

They paid big time for DT Arik Armstead (3 years, $51 million), WR Gabe Davis (3 years, $39 million) and Savage (3 years, $21.8 million) – maybe too much? – while keeping OL Ezra Cleveland on a three-year, $24 million pact. Also, did the Jags get too cute waiting to re-sign WR Calvin Ridley, knowing it would cost them a second-round pick to do so rather than surrendering the third-rounder to the Atlanta Falcons as was stipulated by their 2022 deal if he reached the market? Welp, reach the market he did, jumping to the Titans but admitting he’d wanted to stay in Duval County.

Kansas City Chiefs: A

They locked up All-Pro DT Chris Jones with a five-year, $158.8 million megadeal. The two-time defending champs also re-signed LB Drue Tranquill (3 years, $19 million), added speedy WR Hollywood Brown (1 year, $7 million) and retain the rights to franchised CB L’Jarius Sneed. Pretty nice job keeping the band together while adding a backup singer. Helps when your quarterback is willing to free up nearly $22 million by restructuring his deal … which could help eventually fill that hole at left tackle.

Las Vegas Raiders: B+

The four-year, $110 million investment in DT Christian Wilkins immediately gives them one of the league’s scariest defensive fronts, DE Maxx Crosby an even more serious threat to be Defensive Player of the Year in 2024. QB Gardner Minshew II (2 years, $25 million) couldn’t be a worse bridge than Jimmy Garoppolo last year – the question is where is that bridge leading? Yet given Minshew’s propensity to sling it, perhaps the loss of RB Josh Jacobs won’t sting nearly as much. Keeping C Andre James (3 years, $24 million) was a nice stroke.

Los Angeles Chargers: C

The Bolts are slowly changing their identity under new HC Jim Harbaugh and GM Joe Hortiz. Unfortunately, when you’re capped out, you consider losing just one of your top players previously under contract (WR Mike Williams) a victory while sprinkling in a new hammer back (Gus Edwards) and blocking tight end (Will Dissly) for less than $5 million annually per man.

Los Angeles Rams: B

There’s no positive spin to the retirement of singular DL Aaron Donald. But the Rams also knew it was coming and had a plan to redistribute their resources and priorities. That meant beefing up the guard position in front of QB Matthew Stafford, adding Jonah Jackson (3 years, $51 million) and re-signing Kevin Dotson (3 years, $48 million) while also firming up the Plan B QB by importing Jimmy Garoppolo. New TE Colby Parkinson (3 years, $22.5 million) provides an insurance policy for injured Tyler Higbee and will also contribute to an offense that will likely have to score more. CB Darious Williams essentially got the same money as Parkinson to return to LA. This team will have to win differently, yet it should be capable of doing so.

Miami Dolphins: C-

They’re entering a phase that requires them to offload highly paid (or about-to-be-paid) veterans and pivoting to cheaper ones while clearing the decks to pay for QB Tua Tagovailoa. So goodbye to Wilkins, Hunt, CB Xavien Howard, LB Andrew Van Ginkel, DE Emmanuel Ogbah, LB Jerome Baker and hello to Gallimore, S Jordan Poyer, LB Shaq Barrett, LB Anthony Walker Jr., who all arrive on one-year deals. LB Jordyn Brooks (3 years, $26.3 million), C Aaron Brewer (3 years, $21 million), CB Kendall Fuller (2 years, $15 million) got compensated moderately better.

Tua’s about to be filthy rich, but a roster that wasn’t up to winning playoff games now seems necessarily diluted given how grossly overspent the Fins were prior to becoming cap compliant.

Minnesota Vikings: C-

Their most compelling decisions thus far have been allowing Cousins out of the building before later acquiring a second Round 1 draft pick from Houston – which seems like an obvious step in the process of replacing “KFC.” From a pass rush perspective, GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah effectively swapped Hunter, who’s making more annually, to the Texans for Greenard (4 years, $76 million). Otherwise, feels like some temps here (QB Sam Darnold, RB Aaron Jones, CB Shaquill Griffin) with value plays in Cashman (3 years, $22.5 million) and Van Ginkel (2 years, $20 million).

And how does All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson, who’s now awaiting a contract and a quarterback feel about all of this? Might be a roughly $200 million question.

New England Patriots: B+

A team that had roughly $70 million in cap space when the free agent negotiating window opened March 11 has been fairly off the radar – the most noteworthy spends on three-year reinvestments for OL Mike Onwenu ($57 million), TE Hunter Henry ($30 million) and WR Kendrick Bourne ($19.5 million) plus the return of QB Jacoby Brissett (1 year, $8 million) and low-cost signing of RB Antonio Gibson (3 years, $11.3 million). Remains to be seen what else happens behind center following the trade of Mac Jones to Jacksonville.

Admittedly, not exciting for a team that’s yet to win a playoff game since QB Tom Brady’s departure and one that missed out on securing Ridley. But the moderation is probably quite wise as new director of scouting Eliot Wolf and HC Jerod Mayo try to get this program back on the rails in a sustainable manner. (And don’t worry, title-starved Pats Nation, plenty of cap room moving forward for when it’s appropriate to really upgrade the balance of the roster.)

New Orleans Saints: C-

Aside from a few minor pickups (LB Willie Gay, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., QB2 Nathan Peterman) before landing DE Chase Young on a one-year, $13 million offer this week, they’ve pretty much sat on the sideline while restructuring contracts throughout the roster as they do every year. A more measured approach was going to be needed here eventually.

New York Giants: C

Decidedly mixed bag here, starting with the exits of McKinney and RB Saquon Barkley, their top free agents. Stealing Burns from Carolina and locking him up (5 years, $141 million) was a major offset. Bolstering the O-line with Runyan (3 years, $30 million) and Jermaine Eluemunor (2 years, $14 million) was probably wise given the state of affairs there. But newly signed RB Devin Singletary (3 years, $16.5 million) is hardly equipped to elevate an attack seemingly devoid of reliable weapons … which probably relegates QB Daniel Jones (or maybe his replacement) to another failed campaign.

New York Jets: A-

Sep 11, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

GM Joe Douglas knows his job is on the line in 2024, yet he bided his time while waiting to allocate the club’s limited cap dollars. It appears to have been a wise strategy.

An offensive line that let this team down throughout 2023 has three new starters after Douglas traded for RT Morgan Moses and signed G John Simpson (2 years, $12 million) – both played for Baltimore last season – before landing LT Tyron Smith, whose one-year, $6.5 million deal could balloon to $20 million if he reaches his incentives. Tuesday, Douglas secured power forward WR Mike Williams on a one-year arrangement that could pay him up to $15 million. Deadeye K Greg Zuerlein re-signed for two years, and even the QB2 situation seems far better settled with Tyrod Taylor (2 years, $12 million) coming across town from the Giants.

Given the health red flags surrounding Smith, whose last full season occurred in 2015, and Williams (ACL recovery), their signings are calculated risks – though maybe not so much for Douglas and HC Robert Saleh, who have little to lose at this point. But even at the cost of some of the Jets’ vaunted D-line depth, particularly the departure of uber-efficient pass rusher Bryce Huff, this was probably the optimal course of action in a bid to maximize Year 2 with QB Aaron Rodgers.

Philadelphia Eagles: A-

Major leadership depreciation following the retirements of C Jason Kelce and DT Fletcher Cox – though it’s not like wisdom could save the failed 2023 campaign. But the Eagles took a newfound opportunity to level up elsewhere.

RB Saquon Barkley (3 years, $37.8 million), the type of player EVP/GM Howie Roseman typically doesn’t ante up for, could be a beast behind this blocking and given the other playmakers – including new WR3 DeVante Parker – who command attention. Barkley’s arrival also directly damages the division-rival Giants. The return of DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson should restore an urgency to the defense, and retaining DEs Josh Sweat and LB Haason Reddick while adding Huff (3 years, $51 million) to the mix spells renewed trouble for opposing quarterbacks. If that’s not enough, G Landon Dickerson signed a massive extension (4 years, $84 million), and K Jake Elliott got one of his own (4 years, $24 million).

Beware, Dallas.

Pittsburgh Steelers: B+

For the price of $1.2 million (Russell Wilson) and a conditional sixth-rounder next year (Fields), they’ve vastly upgraded their quarterback room, which says goodbye to Mason Rudolph and former first-rounder Kenny Pickett. TBD how it all shakes out, but the Wilson-Fields combo should give this a team a better opportunity to win in January beyond its nine or 10 regular-season victories.

The big signing was for ILB Patrick Queen (3 years, $41), who will attempt to solve a long-running problem area but must prove he can be Batman and not just the Robin he was next to Roquan Smith in Baltimore. Also feels like there’s more to be done at receiver than the pickup of Van Jefferson after trading Diontae Johnson to Carolina for Donte Jackson.

San Francisco 49ers: B

With little room to maneuver, it’s been fairly quiet in Silico Valley, though the NFC champs remain loaded for bear on what could be a final all-in Super Bowl push for they have to pay QB Brock Purdy. Newly signed pass rushers Leonard Floyd (2 years, $20 million) and Yetur Gross-Matos (2 years, $18 million) likely won’t offset the subtraction of Armstead, Chase Young, Clelin Ferrell, Javon Kinlaw and others on the front. Former All-Pro LB De’Vondre Campbell should be a good stopgap until Dre Greenlaw (Super Bowl 58 Achilles injury) can return.

TBD if GM John Lynch still has a surprise ace up his sleeve and/or if WR Brandon Aiyuk will be extended beyond 2024.

Seattle Seahawks: B-

The optics and money were challenging, but a team in transition cleaned out an overpriced and underperforming safety room (Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs). LB Bobby Wagner will be missed. Brooks also, but probably better for new HC Mike Macdonald to find younger pieces – LB Tyrel Dodson, 25, formerly of Buffalo, might be one – to execute his defense and take his lumps in the interim with fill-ins like LB Jerome Baker (1 year, $7 million) and S Rayshawn Jenkins (2 years, $12 million).

Nice that DL Leonard Williams (3 years, $64.5 million), and TE Noah Fant (2 years, $21 million) are sticking around, while the trade for Sam Howell keeps the quarterback room diversified. However the offensive line remains a mess, especially between the tackles.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A

Jan 15, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of a 2024 NFC wild card game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

WR Mike Evans? Re-signed (2 years, $41 million). QB Baker Mayfield? Re-signed (3 years, $100 million). LB Lavonte David? Re-signed. K Chase McLaughlin? Re-signed (3 years, $12.3 million). All-Pro FS Antoine Winfield Jr.? Franchised (for now). SS Jordan Whitehead? Returning to Tampa (2 years, $9 million).

Barrett and CB Carlton Davis had to go, but that’s basically the cost of doing the business of keeping the three-time-defending NFC South champs nearly intact from 2023. There are still some areas to address, but relative continuity is very often predictive of sustained success in the NFL.

Tennessee Titans: C

They had roughly $80 million in cap space, more than any other AFC team, when the negotiating window opened March 11. By collective bargaining rules, they had to spend a good amount of that … but the Titans seemed especially aggressive despite the appearance they’re near the start of a rebuild after saying goodbye to Henry, HC Mike Vrabel and QB Ryan Tannehill.

Nevertheless, GM Ran Carthon shelled four for WR Calvin Ridley (4 years, $92 million), even though he’s never truly proven himself as a No. 1 receiver, C Lloyd Cushenberry (4 years, $50 million), CB Chidobe Awuzie (3 years, $36 million), RB Tony Pollard (3 years, $21 million), and LB Kenneth Murray (2 years, $15.5 million), among others. Feels like a heavy spend for several players who come with performance questions and seem unlikely to lift this team out of the AFC South cellar in 2024, but Carthon also had provide second-year QB Will Levis and rookie HC Brian Callahan some help.

Washington Commanders: B+

They had roughly $100 million in cap space, more than any other team, when the negotiating window opened March 11. By collective bargaining rules, they had to spend a good amount of that … and rookie GM Adam Peters seemed to do that rather creatively, yet without overleveraging the Commanders before their rebuild is truly down the tracks.

After poaching new HC Dan Quinn from the Cowboys, Peters took direct aim at the NFC East champs’ roster, plucking DE Dorance Armstrong (3 years, $33 million), C Tyler Biadasz (3 years, $29.3 million), DE Dante Fowler Jr. and DB Noah Igbinoghene to blow a few holes into Dallas’ depth chart. Peters added other known commodities without paying premium prices for the likes of Wagner (also a Quinn veteran from Seattle), RB Austin Ekeler, TE Zach Ertz, G Nick Allegretti, QB Marcus Mariota, WR Jamison Crowder, S Jeremy Chinn and Ferrell. Yet the biggest heist might be stealing Luvu (3 years, $31 million). For an organization in the midst of a holistic reboot, what seems like a tempered roster reset is likely appropriate until more foundational components – namely QB1 following the departures of Howell and Brissett – are determined.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis on X, formerly Twitter @ByNateDavis.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 NFL free agency grades: Which teams aced moves, and which failed?