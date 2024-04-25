2024 NFL Draft: Two local players projected as first-round picks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One player from the University of Oregon and one player from Oregon State University are both projected to be drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

University of Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is expected to be drafted by the Minnesota Vikings or the Denver Broncos, according to multiple analysts. Nix threw for 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns while only giving up three interceptions in his final year as an Oregon Duck. He also ran for 234 yards and another 6 rushing touchdowns in 2023.

“[Bo Nix is a] rare five-year starting quarterback whose play has matured in front of our eyes,” Nix’s NFL prospect profile states. “Nix displays the accuracy, arm talent and athleticism consistent with today’s brand of pro quarterback. He can be punctual in getting the ball out at the top of his drop or he can work through progressions and beat defenses with second-reaction plays. He throws with good velocity and puts the ball on the money when throwing on the move.”

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix looks to pass against Washington during the first half of the Pac-12 championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Oregon State University tackle Taliese Fuaga is also considered a first-round pick. According to scouts, the 6-foot-6 inch, 324-pound lineman from Tacoma, Wash. is a highly sought player who could land just about anywhere. However, the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers are predicted to be the top suitors for Fuaga.

“[Fuaga is a] beefy right tackle capable of playing at a high level despite his lack of ideal pad level and lower-body bend,” his NFL prospect profile states. “Fuaga plays with a fairly aggressive disposition. He’s a one-pop blocker who struggles to clinch into his run blocks and is therefore forced to work overtime to sustain and finish. The pass protection technique is outstanding, and he possesses the athleticism to mirror and match edge-to-edge rush movements.”

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft begins at 5 p.m. on April 25. Other local NFL Draft prospects include:

University of Oregon

Oregon State University

