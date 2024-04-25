2024 NFL Draft Tracker: Keep up with every 1st round pick and every trade

(NEXSTAR) – The 2024 NFL Draft kicks off tonight in Detroit with the timer for the first pick set to begin at 8 p.m. ET.

College prospects from across the country now wait anxiously as they hope to hear their name called and their dreams made a reality.

A slew of star quarterbacks are projected to be taken tonight as well. The least hidden secret in the NFL right now is that the Chicago Bears are expected to use the No. 1 pick on USC quarterback Caleb Williams after trading away Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this year.

What is still a mystery though is where the other big-name quarterbacks will be taken. LSU’s Jayden Daniels, UNC’s Drake Maye, and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy are projected to be taken at the top of the draft. But will it be by the Washing Commanders? The New England Patriots? A team like the Vikings who will trade up to get their guy?

Make sure to follow all the excitement down below as we track every pick and every trade from the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft!

