2024 NFL Draft Red Carpet: Looks From Football’s Newest Stars

The 2024 NFL Draft’s first round went down on Thursday (April 25) in Detroit at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. The night was full of college athletes taking the next step into their football careers, with plenty of hugs, tears, and dreams realized.

The Chicago Bears held the first pick of the draft and took USC’s star athlete Caleb Williams to nobody’s surprise. Jayden Daniels was the second draft pick, becoming a member of the Washington Commanders—a team looking to compete in the NFC East finally.

Other notable picks found the Bears snagging University of Washington’s Rome Odunze, the New York Giants picked LSU’s Malik Nabers, the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, and Minnesota Vikings found their new QBs in UNC’s Drake Maye, Oregon’s Bo Nix, and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, respectively.

The draft’s first round had some drama, too. The Atlanta Falcons, who had recently signed their QB of the future, Kirk Cousins, for four years and $180 million, seemingly found their other future quarterback in UW’s Michael Penix Jr., 24. Then, shockingly or not, the Buffalo Bills, who need a WR, traded their 28th pick to their sworn nemesis, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs then turned around and drafted Xavier Worthy—a WR.

But aside from all the drama and excitement, the guys came dripped down on the red carpet. The NFL’s newest stars were dressed in the latest fashions for one of the biggest nights of their lives. From Hugo Boss to Chrome Hearts, here are the best looks from the 2024 NFL Draft.

