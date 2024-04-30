2024 NFL Draft: Predict which Top 5 pick will be a bust

As good as any NFL prospect looks on paper, the reality is there are always busts among the first-round picks. Even more, if you look back at recent history, you understand that having a pick in the top five is no guarantee of success.

The 2024 NFL draft is no different. Three quarterbacks came off the board in the first three picks, followed by wide receiver and offensive tackle. Here is how the top five broke down.

1 – Chicago Bears – QB Caleb Williams, USC

2 – Washington Commanders – QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

3 – New England Patriots – QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

4 – Arizona Cardinals – WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

5 – Los Angeles Chargers – OT Joe Alt

Cast your vote and let us know which guy you predict will be the bust from the first five picks. If we were casting our vote right now, we feel like Drake Maye is the guy we worry about the most but we could see multiple guys from this lineup not living up to the hype.

