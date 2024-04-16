2024 NFL Draft Order: Complete list of every pick from Round 1 through Round 7

The 2024 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 25 with the Chicago Bears set to make the first overall selection for the first time since 1947. The Bears had the first overall pick last year but traded it away to Carolina, with the Panthers selecting QB Bryce Young. Chicago got Carolina’s 2024 first round pick as part of that trade and will now select first overall this year after the Panthers finished with the worst record in the league last season.

Seven of the last nine first overall picks have been quarterbacks, and the Bears are expected to take QB Caleb Williams out of USC with the first pick this year. The Bears traded QB Justin Fields to the Steelers in March, signaling the start of a new era in Chicago. Williams highlights a draft class which includes QBs Drake Maye (UNC) and Jayden Daniels (LSU), as well as WRs Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State), Malik Nabers (LSU) and Rome Odunze (Washington).

This year's draft is being held around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan. The first round will take place on Thursday, April 25, followed by the second and third rounds on Friday, April 26. The final four rounds will wrap up on Saturday, April 27. Below is the complete draft order for all 257 picks in all seven rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, including compensatory picks (denoted with an asterisk *).

2024 NFL Draft Order

Round 1

1. Chicago Bears (from CAR)

2. Washington Commanders

3. New England Patriots

4. Arizona Cardinals

5. Los Angeles Chargers

6. New York Giants

7. Tennessee Titans

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears

10. New York Jets

11. Minnesota Vikings

12. Denver Broncos

13. Las Vegas Raiders

14. New Orleans Saints

15. Indianapolis Colts

16. Seattle Seahawks

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

18. Cincinnati Bengals

19. Los Angeles Rams

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Miami Dolphins

22. Philadelphia Eagles

23. Minnesota Vikings (from CLE through HOU)

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Green Bay Packers

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

27. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU)

28. Buffalo Bills

29. Detroit Lions

30. Baltimore Ravens

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs

Round 2

33. Carolina Panthers

34. New England Patriots

35. Arizona Cardinals

36. Washington Commanders

37. Los Angeles Chargers

38. Tennessee Titans

39. Carolina Panthers (from NYG)

40. Washington Commanders (from CHI)

41. Green Bay Packers (from NYJ)

42. Houston Texans (from MIN)

43. Atlanta Falcons

44. Las Vegas Raiders

45. New Orleans Saints (from DEN)

46. Indianapolis Colts

47. New York Giants (from SEA)

48. Jacksonville Jaguars

49. Cincinnati Bengals

50. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)

51. Pittsburgh Steelers

52. Los Angeles Rams

53. Philadelphia Eagles

54. Cleveland Browns

55. Miami Dolphins

56. Dallas Cowboys

57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

58. Green Bay Packers

59. Houston Texans

60. Buffalo Bills

61. Detroit Lions

62. Baltimore Ravens

63. San Francisco 49ers

64. Kansas City Chiefs

Round 3

65. Carolina Panthers

66. Arizona Cardinals

67. Washington Commanders

68. New England Patriots

69. Los Angeles Chargers

70. New York Giants

71. Arizona Cardinals (from TEN)

72. New York Jets

73. Detroit Lions (from MIN)

74. Atlanta Falcons

75. Chicago Bears

76. Denver Broncos

77. Las Vegas Raiders

78. Washington Commanders (from SEA)

79. Atlanta Falcons (from JAX)

80. Cincinnati Bengals

81. Seattle Seahawks (from NO through DEN)

82. Indianapolis Colts

83. Los Angeles Rams

84. Pittsburgh Steelers

85. Cleveland Browns

86. Houston Texans (from PHI)

87. Dallas Cowboys

88. Green Bay Packers

89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

90. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU)

91. Green Bay Packers (from BUF)

92. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from DET)

93. Baltimore Ravens

94. San Francisco 49ers

95. Kansas City Chiefs

96. Jacksonville Jaguars*

97. Cincinnati Bengals*

98. Pittsburgh Steelers* (from PHI)

99. Los Angeles Rams*

100. Washington Commanders* (from SF)

Round 4

101. Carolina Panthers

102. Seattle Seahawks (from WAS)

103. New England Patriots

104. Arizona Cardinals

105. Los Angeles Chargers

106. Tennessee Titans

107. New York Giants

108. Minnesota Vikings

109. Atlanta Falcons

110. Los Angeles Chargers (from CHI)

111. New York Jets

112. Las Vegas Raiders

113. Baltimore Ravens (from DEN through NYJ)

114. Jacksonville Jaguars

115. Cincinnati Bengals

116. Jacksonville Jaguars (from NO)

117. Indianapolis Colts

118. Seattle Seahawks

119. Pittsburgh Steelers

120. Philadelphia Eagles (from LAR through PIT)

121. Denver Broncos (from MIA)

122. Chicago Bears (from PHI)

123. Houston Texans (from CLE)

124. San Francisco 49ers (from DAL)

125. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

126. Green Bay Packers

127. Houston Texans

128. Buffalo Bills

129. Minnesota Vikings (from DET)

130. Baltimore Ravens

131. Kansas City Chiefs

132. San Francisco 49ers*

133. Buffalo Bills*

134. New York Jets* (from BAL)

135. San Francisco 49ers

Round 5

136. Denver Broncos (from CAR through CLE)

137. New England Patriots

138. Arizona Cardinals

139. Washington Commanders

140. Los Angeles Chargers

141. Carolina Panthers (from NYG)

142. Carolina Panthers (from TEN)

143. Atlanta Falcons

144. Buffalo Bills (from CHI)

145. Denver Broncos (from NYJ)

146. Tennessee Titans (from MIN through PHI)

147. Denver Broncos

148. Las Vegas Raiders

149. Cincinnati Bengals

150. New Orleans Saints

151. Indianapolis Colts

152. Washington Commanders (from SEA)

153. Jacksonville Jaguars

154. Los Angeles Rams

155. Los Angeles Rams (from PIT)

156. Cleveland Browns (from PHI through AZ)

157. Minnesota Vikings (from CLE)

158. Miami Dolphins

159. Kansas City Chiefs (from DAL)

160. Buffalo Bills (from GB)

161. Philadelphia Eagles (from TB)

162. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU)

163. Buffalo Bills

164. Detroit Lions

165. Baltimore Ravens

166. New York Giants (from SF through CAR)

167. Minnesota Vikings (from KC)

168. New Orleans Saints*

169. Green Bay Packers*

170. New Orleans Saints*

171. Philadelphia Eagles*

172. Philadelphia Eagles*

173. Kansas City Chiefs*

174. Dallas Cowboys*

175. New Orleans Saints*

176. San Francisco 49ers*

Round 6

177. Minnesota Vikings (from CAR through JAX)

178. Pittsburgh Steelers (from AZ through CAR)

179. Seattle Seahawks (from WAS)

180. New England Patriots

181. Los Angeles Chargers

182. Tennessee Titans (from TEN through PHI)

183. New York Giants

184. Miami Dolphins (from CHI)

185. New York Jets

186. Arizona Cardinals (from MIN)

187. Atlanta Falcons

188. Houston Texans (from LV through NE through MIN)

189. Houston Texans (from DEN through LAR through BUF)

190. New Orleans Saints

191. Indianapolis Colts

192. Seattle Seahawks

193. New England Patriots (from JAX)

194. Cincinnati Bengals

195. Pittsburgh Steelers

196. Los Angeles Rams

197. Atlanta Falcons (from CLE)

198. Miami Dolphins

199. New Orleans Saints (from PHI)

200. Buffalo Bills (from DAL through HOU)

201. Detroit Lions (from TB)

202. Green Bay Packers

203. Denver Broncos (from HOU through CLE)

204. Buffalo Bills

205. Detroit Lions

206. Cleveland Browns (from BAL)

207. Denver Broncos (from SF)

208. Las Vegas Raiders (from KC)

209. Los Angeles Rams*

210. Philadelphia Eagles*

211. San Francisco 49ers*

212. Jacksonville Jaguars*

213. Los Angeles Rams*

214. Cincinnati Bengals*

215. San Francisco 49ers*

216. Dallas Cowboys*

217. Los Angeles Rams*

218. Baltimore Ravens* (from NYJ)

219. Green Bay Packers*

220. Tampa Bay Buccaneers*

Round 7

221. Kansas City Chiefs (from CAR through TEN)

222. Washington Commanders

223. Las Vegas Raiders (from NE)

224. Cincinnati Bengals (from AZ through HOU)

225. Los Angeles Chargers

226. Arizona Cardinals (from NYG)

227. Cleveland Browns (from TEN)

228. Baltimore Ravens (from NYJ)

229. Las Vegas Raiders (from MIN)

230. Minnesota Vikings (from ATL through CLE through AZ)

231. New England Patriots (from CHI)

232. Minnesota Vikings (from DEN through SF through HOU)

233. Dallas Cowboys (from LV)

234. Indianapolis Colts

235. Seattle Seahawks

236. Jacksonville Jaguars

237. Cincinnati Bengals

238. Houston Texans (from NO)

239. New Orleans Saints (from LAR through DEN)

240. Carolina Panthers (from PIT)

241. Miami Dolphins

242. Tennessee Titans (from PHI)

243. Cleveland Browns

244. Dallas Cowboys

245. Green Bay Packers

246. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

247. Houston Texans

248. Buffalo Bills

249. Detroit Lions

250. Baltimore Ravens

251. San Francisco 49ers

252. Tennessee Titans (from KC)

253. Los Angeles Chargers*

254. Los Angeles Rams*

255. Green Bay Packers*

256. New York Jets*

257. New York Jets*