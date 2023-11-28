2024 NFL Draft order: Bears keep top-four picks heading into bye week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears are in prime position to have multiple high picks in the 2024 NFL Draft even after their win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

The Bears are now 4-8 on the regular season, and if the campaign ended after Week 12, they would own the fourth-overall pick in the draft.

What’s more, they would also own the No. 1 pick in the draft thanks to the Carolina Panthers, who are currently on a four-game losing streak and who just fired their head coach Frank Reich amid one of their worst stretches of play in team history.

The 2023 trade that sent the No. 1 pick to Carolina continues to bear fruit for Chicago, as they got a huge reception from wide receiver DJ Moore that set up a Cairo Santos game-winning field goal against the Vikings.

Here is the current NFL Draft order as the Bears head into their bye week.

1 Carolina 1-10

2 Arizona 2-10

3 New England 2-9

4 Chicago 4-8

5 Washington 4-8

6 New York Giants 4-8

7 Tampa Bay 4-7

8 New York Jets 4-7

9 Los Angeles Chargers 4-7

10 Tennessee 4-7

The Bears hold the advantage over Washington and the Giants due to a superior strength of schedule tiebreaker, with a .464 opponents’ winning percentage. They also have a superior strength of schedule over all four of the 4-7 teams, giving them a leg up even as they head into their bye week.

After their bye week, the Bears have five games remaining, including against current playoff teams like the Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons. The Green Bay Packers, the Bears’ final opponent of the season, are just one-half game out of the playoffs.

The Bears also have a Christmas Eve tilt against the Cardinals, who are currently trailing the Panthers by one half game for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

