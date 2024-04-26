2024 NFL draft: Minnesota trades with Jacksonville for No. 17

Shortly after being placed on the clock at pick No. 17, Jacksonville traded its first-round selection in the 2024 NFL draft to Minnesota.

In exchange for No. 17, the Vikings sent their No. 23 (first-round) and No. 167 (fifth-round) picks in 2024 and their third and fourth-round picks in 2025 to the Jaguars, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Minnesota selected Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner with Jacksonville’s former pick. Previously, the Vikings picked Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy at No. 11.

Turner was the third defensive player off the board on Thursday night, following UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu (Indianapolis) and Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (Seattle).

The first-round trade-down marked the Jaguars’ third dating back to last year’s selection ceremony. Jacksonville moved down twice in the 2023 NFL draft, from No. 24 to No. 25 (New York Giants) to No. 27 (Buffalo Bills), and took Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison.

Find Jacksonville’s full slate of 2024 NFL draft picks following its trade with Minnesota below.

Round 1, Pick 23 (via Minnesota)

Round 2, Pick 48

Round 3, Pick 96 (compensatory selection)

Round 4, Pick 114

Round 4, Pick 116 (via New Orleans)

Round 5, Pick 153

Round 5, Pick 167 (via Minnesota)

Round 6, Pick 212

Round 7, Pick 236

