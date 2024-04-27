2024 NFL draft: Grading Bills draft pick of DeWayne Carter

The Buffalo Bills selected Duke defensive tackle DeWayne Carter in the third round with the 95th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Carter adds depth to the Buffalo’s interior defensive line. Jordan Phillips, Tim Settle, and Poona Ford left Buffalo via free agency.

Carter has several of the leadership attributes that Sean McDermott covets. The redshirt senior was a three-time captain for the Blue Devils. Carter was a part of the NCAA’s Oversight Committee for two years, and he won the Jack Tatum Award for community activities.

Carter fits as a three-technique tackle on the defensive line. He earned All-ACC first-team honors after registering 41 tackles, one sack, and four passes defensed during the 2023 campaign.

On tape, Carter showed some quickness and did well to collapse the pocket against the pass. Odds are that he will earn his way onto the field by his ability to defend the run.

Carter is powerful in the middle, but he needs to expand his repertoire of pass-rush moves. He has raw strength but will need to refine his technique against NFL-level interior linemen.

Carter will be a solid rotational defender for the Bills in his rookie season. As with many draft picks at this point, Carter needs to be more precise with his technique for a larger share of snaps on the field. As he gets better at shedding blocks at the next level, Carter should be able to make some solid contributions for the Bills defense.

Grade: B

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire