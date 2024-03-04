Full 7-round Ravens 2024 NFL mock draft post- scouting combine

The Ravens are heading into an uncertain offseason with an MVP quarterback, a shrinking Super Bowl window, and six of the top free agents in the NFL.

Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh will head to Indianapolis for the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine and start the journey of retooling a roster that is in flux and set to see significant changes at offensive tackle, running back, wide receiver, linebacker, and cornerback among others.

With the NFL Combine complete and pre-free agency discussions set to begin, we’re projecting all seven rounds of April’s NFL draft for the Ravens via PFF.

Rd1: pick 30 -- Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

Dec 2, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) makes a catch against the Louisville Cardinals in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman is 6 foot 4, 220 pounds, and brings a combination of speed, athleticism, and power with his arsenal of moves and ability to win 50/50 balls.

In 2023 with the Seminoles, Coleman logged 50 receptions for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns as Florida State went undefeated during the regular season.

During his stints at Michigan State and Florida State, Coleman registered 115 receptions for 1,506 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Rd2: Pick 62 -- Bralen Trice, DE, Washington

Washington Huskies defensive end Bralen Trice (8) celebrates a play in the fourth quarter of the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semi-finals at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, Jan. 1, 2024. The Huskies won the game 37-31.

Trice, a 6-4, 275-pound hybrid defender, was a first-team All-Pac-12 pick. In the Huskies’ Sugar Bowl CFP semifinal victory over Texas, Trice had five tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. He had 49 tackles, 11½ for loss, and seven sacks this season.

In his career from 2021-23 at UW, Trice amassed 102 total tackles and 19 sacks.

Trice shed 20 pounds and looks like a solid Day 2 pick.

Rd3: pick 93 -- Jarrian Jones, CB, FSU

Mar 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida State defensive back Jarrian Jones (DB21) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The FSU cornerback prospect scored an unofficial 9.87 out of a possible 10.00 on the RAS Score. This ranked 30 out of 2222 CB from 1987 to 2024.

Jones is a versatile player who can play multiple positions, with physical attributes off the charts.

Rd4: pick 131 -- Trey Benson, RB, FSU

Apr 15, 2023; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Trey Benson (3) runs the ball during the spring game at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Benson, who rushed for 905 yards and 14 touchdowns this season while averaging 5.8 yards per carry, is the No. 2-rated running back by ESPN NFL draft insider Mel Kiper Jr.

Benson was a redshirt junior who tore his ACL at Oregon in 2020, transferred to FSU, and immediately found success, rushing for 990 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022. He also had a receiving touchdown and a kickoff return in his two seasons at FSU, giving him 25 total TDs in two seasons.

Rd4: pick 134 -- McKinnley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M

Sep 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson (3) and Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) in action during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson battled injuries during his four years with the Aggies, appearing in 40 games, including 24 starts.

He finished his career at Texas A&M with 91 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

Rd5: pick 164 -- Jaylin Simpson, DB, Auburn

Jan 30, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; American tight end Jaheim Bell of Florida St (6) and American defensive back Jaylin Simpson of Auburn (36) battle for a pass during practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

A safety who started his career at cornerback, Simpson had 36 total tackles, 28 of which were solo, and 1.5 tackles for loss, totaling 4 yards in 2023.

Simpson played cornerback in 32 previous games for Auburn before switching to safety following several injuries down the stretch of the 2022 season.

Simpson had four interceptions in his first five games of the 2023 campaign —one of which he returned for a touchdown. With a fumble recovery against UMass, Simpson led the Tigers with five takeaways on the season.

He was named a midseason All-American by the Associated Press, and this week he was named second team All-SEC by the league’s coaches.

Rd7: pick 248 -- Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Maryland

Feb 1, 2024; Frisco, TX, USA; West quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa of Maryland (5) celebrates during the first half against the East at the Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Malik Cunningham may not be the answer as the backup quarterback and the younger Tagovailoa could be the answer.

Over his four years with the Terps, Tagovailoa started in 41 games and completed 955 passes for 11,256 yards and 76 touchdowns — all three of which are Maryland program records. He also holds Maryland’s record for career completion percentage (67.1%) and in 2021 set single-season records with 328 completions for 3,860 yards passing and 26 total touchdowns.

