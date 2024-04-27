2024 NFL draft: Chiefs select BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia with pick No. 63

Following a trade with the San Francisco 49ers, the Kansas City Chiefs selected BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia with the 63rd pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

After deciding to move on from veteran Donovan Smith, the Chiefs have targeted a versatile offensive tackle. Wanya Morris is currently slotted at the starting left tackle position. Still, general manager Brett Veach made it known in a recent press conference that the starting position will be a competition in training camp.

Suamataia had 22 career starts at BYU, splitting his time between left and right tackle, showing plenty of versatility on the offensive line.

Adding some royalty to the Kingdom 👑 With the 63rd pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, we have selected Kingsley Suamataia! pic.twitter.com/3H9tUHWLIb — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 27, 2024

Suamataia was a two-year starter inside BYU’s run-pass-option-oriented offense. He has incredible size and arm length and displays solid movement in the trenches to pair with exceptional strength.

The young offensive tackle’s family is no stranger to the NFL, as his cousin is a Detroit Lions star lineman Penei Sewell.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire