2024 NFL draft: Chargers pick OT Joe Alt with No. 5 overall selection

The Chargers selected former Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Jim Harbaugh talked about instilling a physical and rugged identity into the team and improving the run game, so his first pick as Los Angeles’ head coach was beefing up the offensive line with Alt.

Alt was a staple up front for the Fighting Irish over the past three seasons. He was a starter during his freshman year in 2021 and held that role throughout his college career.

A consensus All-American in 2023, Alt only allowed four sacks throughout his career and was the highest-graded offensive lineman in the country this past season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Despite playing left tackle throughout his college career, Alt projects to take over Trey Pipkins as the Bolts’ starting right tackle.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire