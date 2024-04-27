2024 NFL Draft: Best available players for Saturday

The 2024 NFL Draft has reached its final day. But there are plenty of strong prospects left on the board entering Saturday's final four rounds.

Perhaps the most notable name yet to be drafted is South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler, who split his college career between Oklahoma and the Gamecocks. He threw for more than 3,000 yards and 18 touchdowns in each of his two seasons at South Carolina.

Joining Ratter is T.J. Tampa, a 6-foot-1 cornerback from Iowa State who played receiver in high school. Tampa finished with two interceptions and 44 total tackles last season.

While the name recognition may drop off for the final rounds, that doesn't mean teams can't find a generational talent. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was selected 135th overall in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft and has since thrown for over 29,000 yards and been selected to two Pro-Bowl teams.

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill went in the fifth round of the same draft and eight years later he led the NFL in receiving yards and touchdowns this past season.

Let's take a look at the best available remaining prospects.

2024 NFL Draft: Best available players remaining

Brandon Dorlus, Oregon, DT

Dorlus was twice named first team All-Pac 12 in 2021 and 2023 as well as once to the second team in 2022. He finished the 2023 season with 14 tackles, five sacks and a forced fumble. At 6-foot-3 and 283-pounds, Dorlus ran a 4.8 second 40-yard dash at the NFL Draft combine.

Troy Franklin, Oregon, WR

Few saw the Associated Press second team All-American slipping to the third day. He tied for third in the FBS with a single-season school-record 14 receiving TDs.

Cedric Gray, North Carolina, LB

Gray made two straight All-ACC first teams in his final two seasons at North Carolina. Last season, Gray finished with 121 total tackles, 64 of them solo, with five sacks and two forced fumbles. Gray ran a 4.64 second 40-yard dash and had a 35.5-inch vertical at the NFL Draft combine.

Cam Hart, Notre Dame, CB

Hart (6-3, 202) led the Irish in forced fumbles in 2023 with three and finished with 21 tackles overall. Hart suffered a season-ending shoulder injury his freshman year and came back to start at least 10 games in each of his final three seasons.

Jaden Hicks, Washington State, S

Hicks was an All-Pac 12 honorable mention after starting in all 12 of the team’s games at defensive back. He ranked first among Pac 12 safeties in PFF’s coverage grade (84.9) and second in overall grade (77.7). Hicks was a three-star prospect on 247Sports coming out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas.

Christian Jones, Texas, OT

The 6-foot-6 and 321-pound lineman was a semifinalist last season alongside his teammates for the Joe Moore Award, given to the best offensive line unit in college football. Jones was an All-Big 12 honorable mention in 2022 and 2023.

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina, QB

There was talk Rattler could have been a second-round pick. He cut his interceptions from 12 in 2022 to eight this past season and set a school record by completing 68.9 percent of his passes.

Brenden Rice, Southern Cal, WR

Rice is the son of NFL Hall of Famer and all-time league leader in receiving yards Jerry Rice. He started his college career at Colorado before transferring to USC where he played his final two years. Rice finished fourth in the Pac 12 in touchdown receptions with 12 and had 644 total yards last season.

Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas, TE

A Denton, Texas native, Sanders was twice named first team All-Big 12. He started his career at Texas playing special teams but was eventually shifted to tight end his second year. Sanders finished last season with 45 receptions for 682 yards and two touchdowns.

Cade Stover, Ohio State, TE

He was ranked as the No. 5 tight end at the combine and caught 41 passes for 576 yards and five touchdowns last season.

T.J. Tampa, Iowa State, CB

He was an Associated Press third team All-American and first-team All-Big 12 selection with 44 tackles, two TFLs, two interceptions and seven pass breakups.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson, LB

The Butkus Award finalist for college football’s best linebacker had 15 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, two interceptions (one for TD), five pass breakups and two forced fumbles last season. His dad was a four-time Pro Bowl linebacker who enjoyed an 11-season NFL career and is a member of the Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame.

Devontez Walker, North Carolina, WR

Walker’s battle to gain NCAA eligibility got a lot of headlines, and he capitalized with 41 catches for 699 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games.

Mekhi Wingo, LSU, DT

Wingo logged 4.5 sacks in eight games in 2023 and ran the second-fastest 40 time of all defensive tackles who ran at the combine.

Jaylen Wright, Tennessee, RB

He led the Volunteers with 1,013 rushing yards (137 carries) and ranked second in the FBS with 7.4 yards per carry.

