2024 NBA mock draft has Sixers selecting Duke guard Jared McCain

The Philadelphia 76ers will officially have the 16th pick in the 2024 NBA draft on June 26 and there will be some options. The biggest option is that the Sixers could trade the pick and acquire a player who’s ready to win a championship right now, but the other option is to make the pick and develop that player.

A mock draft put together by the folks at HoopsHype has Duke guard Jared McCain going No. 16 in the draft to the Sixers:

Jared McCain is a three-point sniper (41.4 percent) drawing comparisons to Seth Curry and has steadily risen in the past three HoopsHype aggregate mock drafts. McCain is more of a willing rebounder (5.0 per game) than Curry, but NBA executives question if he can defend point guards in the league and be a lead guard for stretches or merely an off-ball shooter.

McCain averaged 14.3 points and 5.0 rebounds along with 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals in his freshman season at Duke. He is somebody who could be a secondary ball-handler for this group and continue to be somebody the Sixers could grow and develop as they also remain on the path to winning their first title since 1983.

