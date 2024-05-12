2024 NBA draft lottery: OKC Thunder lands No. 12 pick via Rockets

The rich got richer on Sunday — the first-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder gained a free lottery pick following the 2024 NBA draft lottery.

The top-four protection failed to convey for the Houston Rockets as they sent the No. 12 selection to the Thunder. This was the most likely outcome as the 12th slot had an 86% chance of being sent to OKC via Houston.

The Thunder received the 2024 top-four protected first-round pick from their 2019 trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Rockets in exchange for Chris Paul and a package of draft picks.

The Thunder will now get a chance to add cheap and young talent to their core. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren round out one of the best trios in the league.

They are currently in their Round 2 series against the Dallas Mavericks. They are down 2-1 in the series following a Game 3 loss. OKC became the youngest top seed in league history this season.

The Thunder have a deep bench filled with players still on their rookie deals. Adding another one of those will fortify their depth. OKC can add a quality role player in this upcoming draft who can likely contribute right away.

The full lottery results can be read below:

