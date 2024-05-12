2024 Myrtle Beach Classic prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player
Chris Gotterup’s career earnings on the PGA Tour through 26 events was $837,558.
He just about matched that by winning for the first time at the inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic.
Gotterup led by four after 54 holes and ended up winning by six at the third opposite-field event on the PGA Tour’s 2024 schedule, which was held at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in South Carolina.
Full prize money and FedEx Cup points only follow victories in the non-additional events, but, a win is a win and Gotterup banked $720,000 for his victory. He also earned a spot in the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in five days.
Check out the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic prize money payouts for each PGA Tour golfer.
Pos.
Golfer
Score
Earnings
1
Chris Gotterup
-22
$720,000
T2
Alistair Docherty
-16
$356,000
T2
Davis Thompson
-16
$356,000
T4
Ryan McCormick
-15
$147,000
T4
Kevin Yu
-15
$147,000
T4
Ryan Fox
-15
$147,000
T4
Beau Hossler
-15
$147,000
T4
Erik van Rooyen
-15
$147,000
T4
Jorge Campillo
-15
$147,000
T10
Sam Stevens
-14
$101,000
T10
Chesson Hadley
-14
$101,000
T10
Patton Kizzire
-14
$101,000
T13
Mac Meissner
-13
$78,333
T13
Greyson Sigg
-13
$78,333
T13
Robert MacIntyre
-13
$78,333
T16
Thorbjorn Olesen
-12
$63,000
T16
Ben Griffin
-12
$63,000
T16
Dylan Wu
-12
$63,000
T16
Ben Silverman
-12
$63,000
T20
David Skinns
-11
$43,800
T20
Matt Wallace
-11
$43,800
T20
Michael Kim
-11
$43,800
T20
Patrick Fishburn
-11
$43,800
T20
Henrik Norlander
-11
$43,800
T20
Alex Smalley
-11
$43,800
T26
J.J. Spaun
-10
$29,800
T26
Robby Shelton
-10
$29,800
T26
Scott Piercy
-10
$29,800
T26
Blades Brown (a)
-10
$0
T26
Sam Ryder
-10
$29,800
T26
Joseph Bramlett
-10
$29,800
T32
Carson Young
-9
$24,450
T32
S.Y. Noh
-9
$24,450
T32
Chez Reavie
-9
$24,450
T32
Trace Crowe
-9
$24,450
T36
Daniel Berger
-8
$20,350
T36
Thriston Lawrence
-8
$20,350
T36
Kevin Streelman
-8
$20,350
T36
Parker Coody
-8
$20,350
T40
Roger Sloan
-7
$16,200
T40
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
-7
$16,200
T40
Harry Hall
-7
$16,200
T40
Troy Merritt
-7
$16,200
T40
Max Greyserman
-7
$16,200
T40
Chan Kim
-7
$16,200
T46
Victor Perez
-6
$12,240
T46
Jacob Bridgeman
-6
$12,240
T46
Matt Atkins
-6
$12,240
T46
Zecheng Dou
-6
$12,240
T50
Harry Higgs
-5
$10,180
T50
S.H. Kim
-5
$10,180
T50
Chandler Phillips
-5
$10,180
T50
Justin Suh
-5
$10,180
T54
Alexander Bjork
-4
$9,416
T54
Andrew Novak
-4
$9,416
T54
Pierceson Coody
-4
$9,416
T54
Paul Barjon
-4
$9,416
T54
Matt NeSmith
-4
$9,416
T59
Joel Dahmen
-3
$9,120
T59
Hayden Buckley
-3
$9,120
T61
Martin Trainer
-2
$8,960
T61
Sean O’Hair
-2
$8,960
T63
William McGirt
-1
$8,760
T63
Anders Albertson
-1
$8,760
T63
Alejandro Tosti
-1
$8,760
T66
Davis Riley
E
$8,560
T66
Lanto Griffin
E
$8,560
68
Carl Yuan
1
$8,440
69
Taylor Dickson
2
$8,360
70
Austin Smotherman
3
$8,280