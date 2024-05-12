Advertisement

2024 Myrtle Beach Classic prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

todd kelly
·3 min read

Chris Gotterup’s career earnings on the PGA Tour through 26 events was $837,558.

He just about matched that by winning for the first time at the inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic.

Gotterup led by four after 54 holes and ended up winning by six at the third opposite-field event on the PGA Tour’s 2024 schedule, which was held at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in South Carolina.

Full prize money and FedEx Cup points only follow victories in the non-additional events, but, a win is a win and Gotterup banked $720,000 for his victory. He also earned a spot in the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in five days.

Check out the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic prize money payouts for each PGA Tour golfer.

Pos.

Golfer

Score

Earnings

1

Chris Gotterup

-22

$720,000

T2

Alistair Docherty

-16

$356,000

T2

Davis Thompson

-16

$356,000

T4

Ryan McCormick

-15

$147,000

T4

Kevin Yu

-15

$147,000

T4

Ryan Fox

-15

$147,000

T4

Beau Hossler

-15

$147,000

T4

Erik van Rooyen

-15

$147,000

T4

Jorge Campillo

-15

$147,000

T10

Sam Stevens

-14

$101,000

T10

Chesson Hadley

-14

$101,000

T10

Patton Kizzire

-14

$101,000

T13

Mac Meissner

-13

$78,333

T13

Greyson Sigg

-13

$78,333

T13

Robert MacIntyre

-13

$78,333

T16

Thorbjorn Olesen

-12

$63,000

T16

Ben Griffin

-12

$63,000

T16

Dylan Wu

-12

$63,000

T16

Ben Silverman

-12

$63,000

T20

David Skinns

-11

$43,800

T20

Matt Wallace

-11

$43,800

T20

Michael Kim

-11

$43,800

T20

Patrick Fishburn

-11

$43,800

T20

Henrik Norlander

-11

$43,800

T20

Alex Smalley

-11

$43,800

T26

J.J. Spaun

-10

$29,800

T26

Robby Shelton

-10

$29,800

T26

Scott Piercy

-10

$29,800

T26

Blades Brown (a)

-10

$0

T26

Sam Ryder

-10

$29,800

T26

Joseph Bramlett

-10

$29,800

T32

Carson Young

-9

$24,450

T32

S.Y. Noh

-9

$24,450

T32

Chez Reavie

-9

$24,450

T32

Trace Crowe

-9

$24,450

T36

Daniel Berger

-8

$20,350

T36

Thriston Lawrence

-8

$20,350

T36

Kevin Streelman

-8

$20,350

T36

Parker Coody

-8

$20,350

T40

Roger Sloan

-7

$16,200

T40

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

-7

$16,200

T40

Harry Hall

-7

$16,200

T40

Troy Merritt

-7

$16,200

T40

Max Greyserman

-7

$16,200

T40

Chan Kim

-7

$16,200

T46

Victor Perez

-6

$12,240

T46

Jacob Bridgeman

-6

$12,240

T46

Matt Atkins

-6

$12,240

T46

Zecheng Dou

-6

$12,240

T50

Harry Higgs

-5

$10,180

T50

S.H. Kim

-5

$10,180

T50

Chandler Phillips

-5

$10,180

T50

Justin Suh

-5

$10,180

T54

Alexander Bjork

-4

$9,416

T54

Andrew Novak

-4

$9,416

T54

Pierceson Coody

-4

$9,416

T54

Paul Barjon

-4

$9,416

T54

Matt NeSmith

-4

$9,416

T59

Joel Dahmen

-3

$9,120

T59

Hayden Buckley

-3

$9,120

T61

Martin Trainer

-2

$8,960

T61

Sean O’Hair

-2

$8,960

T63

William McGirt

-1

$8,760

T63

Anders Albertson

-1

$8,760

T63

Alejandro Tosti

-1

$8,760

T66

Davis Riley

E

$8,560

T66

Lanto Griffin

E

$8,560

68

Carl Yuan

1

$8,440

69

Taylor Dickson

2

$8,360

70

Austin Smotherman

3

$8,280

 

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek