2024 Myrtle Beach Classic prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

Chris Gotterup’s career earnings on the PGA Tour through 26 events was $837,558.

He just about matched that by winning for the first time at the inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic.

Gotterup led by four after 54 holes and ended up winning by six at the third opposite-field event on the PGA Tour’s 2024 schedule, which was held at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in South Carolina.

Full prize money and FedEx Cup points only follow victories in the non-additional events, but, a win is a win and Gotterup banked $720,000 for his victory. He also earned a spot in the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in five days.

Check out the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic prize money payouts for each PGA Tour golfer.

Pos. Golfer Score Earnings 1 Chris Gotterup -22 $720,000 T2 Alistair Docherty -16 $356,000 T2 Davis Thompson -16 $356,000 T4 Ryan McCormick -15 $147,000 T4 Kevin Yu -15 $147,000 T4 Ryan Fox -15 $147,000 T4 Beau Hossler -15 $147,000 T4 Erik van Rooyen -15 $147,000 T4 Jorge Campillo -15 $147,000 T10 Sam Stevens -14 $101,000 T10 Chesson Hadley -14 $101,000 T10 Patton Kizzire -14 $101,000 T13 Mac Meissner -13 $78,333 T13 Greyson Sigg -13 $78,333 T13 Robert MacIntyre -13 $78,333 T16 Thorbjorn Olesen -12 $63,000 T16 Ben Griffin -12 $63,000 T16 Dylan Wu -12 $63,000 T16 Ben Silverman -12 $63,000 T20 David Skinns -11 $43,800 T20 Matt Wallace -11 $43,800 T20 Michael Kim -11 $43,800 T20 Patrick Fishburn -11 $43,800 T20 Henrik Norlander -11 $43,800 T20 Alex Smalley -11 $43,800 T26 J.J. Spaun -10 $29,800 T26 Robby Shelton -10 $29,800 T26 Scott Piercy -10 $29,800 T26 Blades Brown (a) -10 $0 T26 Sam Ryder -10 $29,800 T26 Joseph Bramlett -10 $29,800 T32 Carson Young -9 $24,450 T32 S.Y. Noh -9 $24,450 T32 Chez Reavie -9 $24,450 T32 Trace Crowe -9 $24,450 T36 Daniel Berger -8 $20,350 T36 Thriston Lawrence -8 $20,350 T36 Kevin Streelman -8 $20,350 T36 Parker Coody -8 $20,350 T40 Roger Sloan -7 $16,200 T40 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -7 $16,200 T40 Harry Hall -7 $16,200 T40 Troy Merritt -7 $16,200 T40 Max Greyserman -7 $16,200 T40 Chan Kim -7 $16,200 T46 Victor Perez -6 $12,240 T46 Jacob Bridgeman -6 $12,240 T46 Matt Atkins -6 $12,240 T46 Zecheng Dou -6 $12,240 T50 Harry Higgs -5 $10,180 T50 S.H. Kim -5 $10,180 T50 Chandler Phillips -5 $10,180 T50 Justin Suh -5 $10,180 T54 Alexander Bjork -4 $9,416 T54 Andrew Novak -4 $9,416 T54 Pierceson Coody -4 $9,416 T54 Paul Barjon -4 $9,416 T54 Matt NeSmith -4 $9,416 T59 Joel Dahmen -3 $9,120 T59 Hayden Buckley -3 $9,120 T61 Martin Trainer -2 $8,960 T61 Sean O’Hair -2 $8,960 T63 William McGirt -1 $8,760 T63 Anders Albertson -1 $8,760 T63 Alejandro Tosti -1 $8,760 T66 Davis Riley E $8,560 T66 Lanto Griffin E $8,560 68 Carl Yuan 1 $8,440 69 Taylor Dickson 2 $8,360 70 Austin Smotherman 3 $8,280

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek