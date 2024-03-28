2024 MLB predictions roundup: Experts pick World Series, playoffs, MVP, awards and more

Opening day of the 2024 MLB season is here. Twenty-six teams are in action today across the country as the 162-game regular season begins. Fans of different franchises are feeling a mixture of emotions ahead of their favorite team's first pitch.

There's more than six months and 2,430 games to go until the MLB postseason and plenty can happen as teams work their way to a potential World Series title. Here's how 36 experts - six from USA Today, 26 from ESPN, three from The Ringer, and one from Fox Sports - think the 2024 MLB season will turn out:

2024 MLB predictions: Division winners

American League East

USA Today: Baltimore Orioles (five votes), Toronto Blue Jays (one)

ESPN: Baltimore Orioles (22 votes), New York Yankees (two), Tampa Bay Rays (one), Toronto Blue Jays (one)

The Ringer: Baltimore Orioles (two votes), Tampa Bay Rays (one)

Fox Sports: Baltimore Orioles

American League Central

USA Today: Minnesota Twins (four votes), Cleveland Guardians (two)

ESPN: Minnesota Twins (16 votes), Detroit Tigers (five), Cleveland Guardians (three), Kansas City Royals (two)

The Ringer: Minnesota Twins (three votes)

Fox Sports: Minnesota Twins

American League West

USA Today: Houston Astros (three votes), Seattle Mariners (two), Texas Rangers (one)

ESPN: Houston Astros (14 votes), Texas Rangers (eight), Seattle Mariners (four)

The Ringer: Houston Astros (two votes), Seattle Mariners (one)

Fox Sports: Houston Astros

National League East

USA Today: Atlanta Braves (six votes)

ESPN: Atlanta Braves (24 votes), Philadelphia Phillies (two)

The Ringer: Atlanta Braves (three votes)

Fox Sports: Atlanta Braves

National League Central

USA Today: Cincinnati Reds (three votes), Chicago Cubs (one), St. Louis Cardinals (one), Milwaukee Brewers (one)

ESPN: Chicago Cubs (16 votes), Cincinnati Reds (six), St. Louis Cardinals (two), Milwaukee Brewers (two)

The Ringer: Chicago Cubs (three votes)

Fox Sports: Cincinnati Reds

National League West

USA Today: Los Angeles Dodgers (six votes)

ESPN: Los Angeles Dodgers (26 votes)

The Ringer: Los Angeles Dodgers (three votes)

Fox Sports: Los Angeles Dodgers

2024 MLB predictions: Wild card predictions

American League

USA Today: Seattle Mariners (four votes), New York Yankees (three), Toronto Blue Jays (three), Houston Astros (three), Texas Rangers (three), Baltimore Orioles (one)

ESPN: New York Yankees (17 votes), Seattle Mariners (14), Texas Rangers (13), Houston Astros (12), Tampa Bay Rays (11), Toronto Blue Jays (six), Baltimore Orioles (three), Boston Red Sox (two)

The Ringer: Texas Rangers (three votes), Tampa Bay Rays (two), Seattle Mariners (one), Houston Astros (one), Baltimore Orioles (one), New York Yankees (one)

Fox Sports: New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners

National League

USA Today: Philadelphia Phillies (six votes), Chicago Cubs (five), Arizona Diamondbacks (three), San Diego Padres (two), St. Louis Cardinals (one), Cincinnati Reds (one)

ESPN: Philadelphia Phillies (23 votes), Arizona Diamondbacks (19), San Francisco Giants (16); San Diego Padres (eight), Chicago Cubs (seven), Atlanta Braves (two), Cincinnati Reds (two), St. Louis Cardinals (one)

The Ringer: Philadelphia Phillies (three votes), New York Mets (one), Milwaukee Brewers (one), San Diego Padres (one), San Francisco Giants (one), Arizona Diamondbacks (one), St. Louis Cardinals (one)

Fox Sports: Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, Arizona Diamondbacks

2024 MLB predictions: Pennant winners

American League

USA Today: Seattle Mariners (two votes), Baltimore Orioles (two), Houston Astros (one), Texas Rangers (one)

ESPN: Baltimore Orioles (14 votes), Houston Astros (five), New York Yankees (four), Seattle Mariners (one), Toronto Blue Jays (one), Texas Rangers (one)

The Ringer: Seattle Mariners (two votes), Houston Astros (one)

Fox Sports: Baltimore Orioles

National League

USA Today: Atlanta Braves (three votes), Los Angeles Dodgers (two), San Diego Padres (one)

ESPN: Atlanta Braves (14 votes), Los Angeles Dodgers (six), Philadelphia Phillies (four), San Diego Padres (one), San Francisco Giants (one)

The Ringer: Atlanta Braves (two votes), Los Angeles Dodgers (one)

Fox Sports: Philadelphia Phillies

2024 MLB predictions: World Series champion

USA Today: Atlanta Braves (two votes), Los Angeles Dodgers (two), Baltimore Orioles (one), San Diego Padres (one)

ESPN: Atlanta Braves (13 votes), Baltimore Orioles (four) Los Angeles Dodgers (four), Philadelphia Phillies (two), Seattle Mariners (one), New York Yankees (one), Toronto Blue Jays (one)

The Ringer: Atlanta Braves (two votes), Los Angeles Dodgers (one)

Fox Sports: Philadelphia Phillies

2024 MLB predictions: MVP winners

American League

USA Today: Julio Rodriguez, Mariners (two votes), Alex Bregman, Astros (one), José Ramírez, Guardians (one), Juan Soto, Yankees (one), Adley Rutschman, Orioles (one)

ESPN: Julio Rodriguez, Mariners (eight votes), Juan Soto, Yankees (eight); Gunnar Henderson, Orioles (three), Adley Rutschman, Orioles (two), Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays (one), Bobby Witt Jr., Royals (one), Corey Seager, Rangers (one), Yordan Alvarez, Astros (one), José Ramírez, Guardians (one)

The Ringer: Julio Rodriguez, Mariners (two votes), Corey Seager (one)

Fox Sports: Julio Rodriguez, Mariners

National League

USA Today: Bryce Harper, Phillies (three votes), Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres (two), Austin Riley, Braves (one)

ESPN: Mookie Betts, Dodgers (14 votes), Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves (six), Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres (three), Freddie Freeman, Dodgers (two)

The Ringer: Mookie Betts, Dodgers (two votes), Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves (one)

Fox Sports: Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres

2024 MLB predictions: Cy Young winners

American League

USA Today: Luis Castillo, Mariners (two votes), Corbin Burnes, Orioles (one), Tarik Skubal, Tigers (one), Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays (one), Tanner Bibee, Guardians (one)

ESPN: Corbin Burnes, Orioles (10 votes), Pablo Lopez, Twins (six), Luis Castillo, Mariners (four), Tarik Skubal, Tigers (four), Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays (one), Framber Valdez, Astros (one)

The Ringer: Corbin Burnes, Orioles (one vote), Luis Castillo, Mariners (one), Tarik Skubal, Tigers (one)

Fox Sports: Corbin Burnes, Orioles

National League

USA Today: Spencer Strider, Braves (two votes), Tyler Glasnow, Dodgers (one), Logan Webb, Giants (one), Zack Wheeler, Phillies (one), Max Fried, Braves (one)

ESPN: Spencer Strider, Braves (15 votes), Zack Wheeler, Phillies (seven), Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers (one), Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks (one), Dylan Cease, Padres (one), Max Fried, Braves (one)

The Ringer: Spencer Strider, Braves (two votes), Logan Webb, Giants (one)

Fox Sports: Spencer Strider, Braves

2024 MLB predictions: Rookie of the Year winners

American League

USA Today: Wyatt Langford, Rangers (four votes), Jackson Holliday, Orioles (one), Junior Caminero, Rays (one)

ESPN: Wyatt Langford, Rangers (20 votes), Jackson Holliday, Orioles (five), Evan Carter, Rangers (one)

The Ringer: Wyatt Langford, Rangers (one vote), Jackson Holliday, Orioles (one), Evan Carter, Rangers (one)

Fox Sports: Evan Carter, Rangers

National League

USA Today: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers (three votes), Kyle Harrison, Giants (one), Jung Hoo Lee, Giants (one), Jackson Merrill, Padres (one)

ESPN: Jackson Chourio, Brewers (nine votes), Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers (six), Jung Hoo Lee, Giants (six), Jackson Merrill, Padres (two), Paul Skenes, Pirates (two), Shota Imanaga, Cubs (one)

The Ringer: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers (two votes), Jackson Chourio, Brewers (one)

Fox Sports: Jackson Merrill, Padres

