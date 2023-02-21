2024 in-state OL Idrys Cotton set to visit MSU football on March 16

A local in-state talent is gearing up for a visit to East Lansing. Idrys Cotton is a standout offensive lineman from Canton, Michigan, who attends Plymouth High School.

Standing 6 feet, 4 inches and 280 pounds, Cotton is an imposing force on the offensive line and is definitely someone on coach Chris Kapilovic’s radar in the 2024 recruiting class.

Cotton plans to visit Michigan State on March 16 and looks to hopefully pick up an offer from the home state school.

