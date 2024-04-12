2024 IndyStar boys' Indiana All-Stars named

Apr. 12—Thirteen players have been selected for the 2024 IndyStar Indiana boys' All-Stars, All-Stars game director Mike Broughton announced Thursday.

Those chosen to the team will play three games in June — one exhibition game against the Indiana Junior All-Stars as well as home-and-home contests against the Kentucky All-Stars.

The players comprising 2024 Indiana boys' All-Stars, listed alphabetically, are Isaac Andrews of Wapahani, Jack Benter of Brownstown Central, Flory Bidunga of Kokomo, Trey Buchanan of Westfield, Micah Davis of Franklin Community, Aaron Fine of Noblesville, Keenan Garner of Fishers, Evan Haywood of Brebeuf Jesuit, Jack Miller of Scottsburg, Tyler Parrish of Chesterton, Karson Rogers of Kokomo, Tucker Tornatta of Evansville Memorial and K.J. Windham of Ben Davis.

The 2024 IndyStar Indiana Mr. Basketball will come from among the above players and be announced later.

John Peckinpaugh of Kokomo has been named head coach of the 2024 boys' All-Stars. He will be assisted by Brandon Hoffman of Silver Creek and Josh Thompson of Barr-Reeve.

Peckinpaugh is 69-17 in three seasons at Kokomo and 91-41 in five seasons as a high school head coach, including two seasons at Noblesville. He also had a 63-61 mark in four seasons as a college head coach at Indiana Tech and Wheeling Jesuit in West Virginia. Hoffman is 239-108 in 14 seasons at Silver Creek, including Class 3A state titles in 2019 and 2021. Thompson is 134-29 in six seasons at Barr-Reeve, including the 2021 Class A state crown. He is 244-185 in 17 seasons overall with previous stops at Springs Valley, Wood Memorial and Vincennes Lincoln.

2024 IndyStar Indiana boys' All-Stars

(Name, School, Height, PPG, College Choice)

* Isaac Andrews, Wapahani, 6-1, 24.3, undecided

* Jack Benter, Brownstown Central, 6-6, 25.6, Purdue

* Flory Bidunga, Kokomo, 6-9, 19.0, Kansas

* Trey Buchanan, Westfield, 6-0, 13.7, Iowa

* Micah Davis, Franklin Community, 6-2, 25.1, Eastern Kentucky

* Aaron Fine, Noblesville, 6-3, 17.9, Purdue

* Keenan Garner, Fishers, 6-6, 15.9, undecided

* Evan Haywood, Brebeuf Jesuit, 6-4, 19.8, Butler

* Jack Miller, Scottsburg, 6-6, 15.5, Hanover

* Tyler Parrish, Chesterton, 6-3, 20.8, Marian

* Karson Rogers, Kokomo, 6-6, 17.8, undecided

* Tucker Tornatta, Evansville Memorial, 6-8, 16.6, Marian

* K.J. Windham, Ben Davis, 6-4, 15.4, Northwestern

Head coach: John Peckinpaugh, Kokomo

Assistant coaches: Brandon Hoffman, Silver Creek; Josh Thompson, Barr-Reeve

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com