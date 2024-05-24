2024 Greater Akron-Canton High School Sports Awards Show | Nick Chubb set as guest speaker

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb will be the guest speaker during the 2024 Greater Akron-Canton High School Sports Awards show on June 21 at Akron Civic Theatre.

The show is produced with the support of Meijer, Planet Fitness and SARTA. Tickets for the event can be purchased on the show’s ticketing site.

Chubb was selected by the Browns in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of the University of Georgia. Since then, he has rushed for 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns and has been named to the Pro Bowl four times (2019, 20, 21 and 22). Although he was limited by injuries last season, arguably his best year came in 2022 when he rushed for 1,525 yards and 12 TDs. For his career, he is averaging a hefty 5.3 yards per carry.

Greater Akron-Canton High School Sports Awards

In college at Georgia, he was the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2014 after rushing for 1,547 yards and 14 TDs. He also passed the 1,000-yard rushing mark as a junior and senior, with 1,130 rushing yards and 1,345 yards, respectively. In his senior season, he was second-team All-SEC.

A native of Cedartown, Georgia, Chubb was an all-around athlete at Cedartown High School, excelling in both football and track and field. In track, he competed in many events, everything from the 100 meters to the shot put, earning the shot put state title at the 2014 Class AAAA Championships. In football, he finished his high school football career with 6,983 rushing yards and 102 rushing touchdowns and was named a four-star recruit.

Browns running back Nick Chubb runs the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter, Sept. 10, 2023, in Cleveland.

For more information about the Greater Akron-Canton High School Sports Awards program, or the June 21 show, please visit the show’s website.

The Greater Akron-Canton High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Nick Chubb to speak at Akron-Canton High School Sports Awards Show