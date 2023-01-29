2024 EDGE Jaxson Jones commits to Oregon days after decommitting from Washington
Oregon Duck fans likely woke up with a reason to smile on Sunday morning. They once again had reason to feel some pride when it comes to the Oregon vs. Washington Huskies rivalry.
2024 3-star EDGE Jaxson Jones announced that he would be committing to the Ducks after his weekend visit to Eugene. This is notable because just six days ago, Jones announced his decommittment from the Huskies and scheduled a trip to Oregon.
It appears that visit went well, with Jones immediately committing to the Ducks thereafter.
According to 247Sports, Jones is rated as the No. 19 EDGE in the 2024 class, and the 247Sports Composite has him as the No. 611 overall player in the nation. He is now the fifth addition to Oregon’s 2024 class, which ranks No. 9 in the nation.
Jaxson Jones’ Recruiting Profile
🚨JAXSON JONES🚨 1000% COMMITTED MY SONS RECRUITMENT IS NOW CLOSED THANK U TO ALL THE COACHES FOR SHOWIN LOVE. WE HAVE DECIDED TO TAKE OUR TALENT TO EUGENE!!!!! [QUACK QUACK] pic.twitter.com/vDEDxQ7jQv
— Daniel Jones Jr (@Danieljonesjr80) January 29, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Projected Position
247Sports
3
89
AZ
DE
247Sports Composite
3
0.8506
AZ
DE
Rivals
2
5.4
AZ
DE
ESPN
N/R
N/R
AZ
DE
On3 Recruiting
3
88
AZ
DE
Vitals
Height
6-foot-3
Weight
215 pounds
Hometown
Yuma, Arizona
Projected Position
EDGE
Class
2024
Recruitment
Committed to Washington on September 18, 2022
Offered by Oregon on October 28, 2022
Decommitted from Washington on January 23, 2022
Visited Oregon on January 28, 2023
Top Schools Before Commitment
Oregon Ducks
Washington Huskies
Arizona Wildcats
Arizona State Sun Devils
Boston College Eagles
Michigan Wolverines
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
USC Trojans
Utah Utes
Highlights