2024 EDGE Jaxson Jones commits to Oregon days after decommitting from Washington

Oregon Duck fans likely woke up with a reason to smile on Sunday morning. They once again had reason to feel some pride when it comes to the Oregon vs. Washington Huskies rivalry.

2024 3-star EDGE Jaxson Jones announced that he would be committing to the Ducks after his weekend visit to Eugene. This is notable because just six days ago, Jones announced his decommittment from the Huskies and scheduled a trip to Oregon.

It appears that visit went well, with Jones immediately committing to the Ducks thereafter.

According to 247Sports, Jones is rated as the No. 19 EDGE in the 2024 class, and the 247Sports Composite has him as the No. 611 overall player in the nation. He is now the fifth addition to Oregon’s 2024 class, which ranks No. 9 in the nation.

Jaxson Jones’ Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Projected Position

247Sports

3

89

AZ

DE

247Sports Composite

3

0.8506

AZ

DE

Rivals

2

5.4

AZ

DE

ESPN

N/R

N/R

AZ

DE

On3 Recruiting

3

88

AZ

DE

 

Vitals

Height

6-foot-3

Weight

215 pounds

Hometown

Yuma, Arizona

Projected Position

EDGE

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Committed to Washington on September 18, 2022

  • Offered by Oregon on October 28, 2022

  • Decommitted from Washington on January 23, 2022

  • Visited Oregon on January 28, 2023

Top Schools Before Commitment

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Washington Huskies

  • Arizona Wildcats

  • Arizona State Sun Devils

  • Boston College Eagles

  • Michigan Wolverines

  • Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  • USC Trojans

  • Utah Utes

Highlights

