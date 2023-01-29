2024 EDGE Jaxson Jones commits to Oregon days after decommitting from Washington

Oregon Duck fans likely woke up with a reason to smile on Sunday morning. They once again had reason to feel some pride when it comes to the Oregon vs. Washington Huskies rivalry.

2024 3-star EDGE Jaxson Jones announced that he would be committing to the Ducks after his weekend visit to Eugene. This is notable because just six days ago, Jones announced his decommittment from the Huskies and scheduled a trip to Oregon.

It appears that visit went well, with Jones immediately committing to the Ducks thereafter.

According to 247Sports, Jones is rated as the No. 19 EDGE in the 2024 class, and the 247Sports Composite has him as the No. 611 overall player in the nation. He is now the fifth addition to Oregon’s 2024 class, which ranks No. 9 in the nation.

Jaxson Jones’ Recruiting Profile

🚨JAXSON JONES🚨 1000% COMMITTED MY SONS RECRUITMENT IS NOW CLOSED THANK U TO ALL THE COACHES FOR SHOWIN LOVE. WE HAVE DECIDED TO TAKE OUR TALENT TO EUGENE!!!!! [QUACK QUACK] pic.twitter.com/vDEDxQ7jQv — Daniel Jones Jr (@Danieljonesjr80) January 29, 2023

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 3 89 AZ DE 247Sports Composite 3 0.8506 AZ DE Rivals 2 5.4 AZ DE ESPN N/R N/R AZ DE On3 Recruiting 3 88 AZ DE

Vitals

Height 6-foot-3 Weight 215 pounds Hometown Yuma, Arizona Projected Position EDGE Class 2024

Recruitment

Committed to Washington on September 18, 2022

Offered by Oregon on October 28, 2022

Decommitted from Washington on January 23, 2022

Visited Oregon on January 28, 2023

Top Schools Before Commitment

Oregon Ducks

Washington Huskies

Arizona Wildcats

Arizona State Sun Devils

Boston College Eagles

Michigan Wolverines

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

USC Trojans

Utah Utes

Highlights

