2024 will be different for USC’s offense beyond Milller Moss

The biggest and most obvious change in the USC football offense in 2024 is Miller Moss replacing Caleb Williams at quarterback. USC goes from a Heisman Trophy winner and likely No. 1 NFL draft pick to a guy who, though a beloved Trojan, has a lot to prove. Moss has to show he can carry one game and one performance at the Holiday Bowl into — and through — a full 2024 season. There’s no doubt that is the central storyline for the USC offense. However, it won’t be the only huge change. Quinten Joyner — according to Lincoln Riley — will likely be a big part of the 2024 Trojan offense.

Why does this represent a change? It’s because Woody Marks — a transfer from Mississippi State — is already certain to be a primary running back. USC went to the portal last year for another SEC running back, MarShawn Lloyd from South Carolina. Marks is that guy this year. Yet, if Riley is saying Quinten Joyner will be a core part of the offense, that shifts the paradigm for the Trojans.

In 2023, Lloyd was the primary running back for USC, and the other guys in the running back room did not get large amounts of touchdes. In 2022, Travis Dye got the vast majority of touches until he got hurt. Only when he went down with an injury did Austin Jones, Darwin Barlow, and others in the room get more carries. USC has had one primary (dominant) running back the past two seasons. This year, it’s going to be more of a balanced room with multiple guys getting more opportunities in a context of distributed wealth, keeping guys fresh and throwing different looks at opposing defenses. This is necessary in the rugged Big Ten. USC can’t exhaust one running back. The Trojans need multiple players who are fresh in the third and fourth quarters and can wear down opposing defenses.

Lincoln Riley on Quinten Joyner: 'It's hard not to imagine him being a big part of our offense'https://t.co/wKYL6DzrKm — Connor Morrissette (@C_Morrissette) April 17, 2024

