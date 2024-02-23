Miller Moss-Jayden Maiava spring ball QB battle contains layers at USC

There will be a quarterback battle at USC football this spring. Lincoln Riley isn’t automatically or immediately giving Miller Moss the starting job. Moss will have to earn the job in a competition with Jayden Maiava, the underclassman from UNLV who transferred to the Trojans this offseason.

Most USC fans, if you ask them, would say that Miller Moss has already earned the starting job for the 2024 season and that crucial season-opening game against LSU in Las Vegas on Labor Day weekend. What will be interesting to see is if Riley will be willing to elevate Maiava to the starting job or if this “competition” is really just a way of making sure Miller Moss earns QB1 status without having it given to him before spring ball even begins.

Let’s discuss the elements of this situation in depth:

WHY USC MOVED AWAY FROM WILL HOWARD

Lincoln Riley said last week that he did not want a portal quarterback who was older. That quarterback obviously would have come to USC expecting to start. Otherwise, such a quarterback would not have transferred to the program. This is why Will Howard never did transfer to USC. An upperclassman would have reasonably expected to start for the Trojans. Riley didn’t want that because he wanted Miller Moss to have a chance to be the guy, but Riley did want a quarterback competition. He wanted Moss to have reasonable odds of becoming the starter instead of putting an established veteran above him.

MOSS THE SENIOR VS A YOUNGER QB

Riley said last week that “we wanted a young guy who had played (in the portal),” someone with enough experience to step right in and play quarterback if needed. USC was trying to thread the needle in the portal, providing competition for Moss but not from a senior who would expect to start every game. Maiava could be used if needed, but he will have the chance to start in 2025 if he doesn’t get the starting job in 2024. Will Howard was never going to start in 2025 because he would presumably pursue an NFL career.

THE BATTLE

We don’t know the answer to this question, but it’s an important one to ask: Does Jayden Maiava have to blow Miller Moss out of the water to win the starting job, or is this Moss’s job as long as the competition is relatively equal in the spring? Maiava might be slightly better than Moss, but would that be enough to win QB1 status? We will soon find out.

THE LOCKER ROOM

Miller Moss has the total support and trust of the locker room at USC. It does lend weight to the belief that unless Maiava absolutely thrashes him in the spring, Moss has the inside track to being the starter for the LSU game. Most USC fans would tell you Moss deserves that chance.

TWO-QB SETUP?

Riley brought in Maiava as a ready-to-play 2025 option at quarterback. If he wants Maiava to stay for 2025 — which would definitely help the program — he might need to keep Maiava happy. This could be achieved by giving Maiava a drive or two per game as a change of pace relative to Moss. It would be clear who is the starter, but Maiava could get some action and USC could throw a curveball at opposing defenses, especially if Moss is not at the very top of his game. It’s certainly something to consider.

