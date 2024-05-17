2024 Detroit Grand Prix: What to know about tickets, parking, schedule, more

After returning to downtown Detroit last year for the first time in over 30 years, the 2024 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix will bring its nearly 2-mile course to heart of the city once again. Here's a list of everything you'll need to know to attend.

When is the Grand Prix in Detroit?

The 2024 Detroit Grand Prix will take place from Friday, May 31 through Sunday, June 2. The 1.7-mile course will start on Jefferson Avenue and finish at the intersection of Schweizer Place and Franklin Street. Events get started at 8 a.m. each day.

The Detroit GP app is available for download through the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Fans can view a map of the track, get notifications about start times for races, and details about other Grand Prix activities.

What's new this year?

There will be three general admission rooftop sites where fans can look down at the track (or at one of the LED screens on site) and watch the races while enjoying a view of the city's skyline. Those sites are: Center Garage, Port Atwater Parking and Franklin Garage. Franklin Garage will also offer a tailgating option.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are available now, with prices ranging between $30 and $1,500 until May 21, after which prices are subject to change. Single-day tickets can be purchased, as well as multi-day packages.

On May 31, there will be free seats available to the public on a first-come basis as part of the Comerica Bank Free Prix Day. For more information and to reserve those tickets, you can visit www.detroitgp.com/tickets.

Parking and transportation

Parking will not be available in the footprint of the Grand Prix with the exception of Franklin Garage east of the Renaissance Center. Parking there will cost $100 for entry per day and tickets to park there will be sold in advance. A ticket for admission to the race is required to purchase a spot in that garage. Otherwise, there are surface lots and other parking structures around the event's downtown footprint. Fans attending the event are also encouraged to use the Park Detroit app to find parking in the city.

Here are a few different ways to get down to the Grand Prix:

A new shuttle program running along Jefferson Avenue and the Detroit Riverwalk will be available for this year's event. There will be five stops across each shuttle route. The Jefferson route will run from Randolph Street down to Schweizer Place; the fifth stop, at Beaubien Street and New Street, will be available by request only. Along the Riverwalk, the shuttle will run from Hart Plaza down to Atwater Street

There will be three drop off locations for those using ride share services like Uber or Lyft, or a bus or limo for transportation. The west drop off location will be on West Fort between Washington Boulevard and Shelby Street. The east drop off will be on Riopelle Street, between Jefferson Avenue and Woodbridge Street. The north drop off location will be at Checker Bar, located at 124 Cadillac Square.

There will be free admission to the People Mover to move around downtown as well as the QLine to move up and down Woodward Avenue between downtown and New Center.

What will the weather be like?

The forecast for the 2024 Grand Prix is showing temperatures in the mid-70s. All racing activities, however, are still expected to happen whether rain or shine.

Security measures

All guests attending this year's Grand Prix are subject to screening when entering the event, along with all bags. Items on the prohibited list include weapons of any kind, unmanned aerial devices (like drones or remote-controlled devices), alcoholic beverages, illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia and chairs.

A new safety policy will also limit access to parking structures within the Grand Prix footprint. Fans will not be allowed to view the event from the nearby parking garages without an admission ticket.

